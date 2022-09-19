Bags for food bounty donations being delivered in Prince Rupert week of Sept. 19

Generosity of residents will be collected in Thanksgiving Food Drive on Sept. 28

Students at several schools in Prince Rupert, such as ones in Annunciation School, helped label food donation bags for the annual Thanksgiving Food Drive. Collections will be on Sept. 28. (Photo: supplied, Aisa Smithanik)

Household residents in Prince Rupert and area can watch out for the annual Thanksgiving Food Drive bags to be delivered to their mailboxes during the week of Sept. 19.

The annual event gets underway with generous citizens filling the paper bags with non-perishable items that will be donated to the Salvation Army Food Bank, by way of the provincial endeavour sparked by the BC Thanksgiving Food Drive program.

Aisa Smithanik, food drive organizer for Prince Rupert told The Northern View bags will be collected from doorsteps on Sept. 28. (Saturday) and can be filled with some sought-after items which the food bank goes through such as canned soups, beans, dried pasta, instant noodles, and macaroni and cheese.

“With the rising cost of food prices, food banks continue to be a lifeline for many members of our community. I invite everyone who is able to consider donating this year,” Smithanik said.

Many volunteers have already committed their time to support the community drive with young volunteers from Annunciation School, Roosevelt, Lax Kxeen and Charles hays Secondary taking part in labelling the thousands of bags to ready them for other volunteers to deliver.

“Individuals and families signed up for their routes, including members of the Fellowship Baptist church who continue to volunteer year after year. Businesses are also helping make the food drive possible,” the organizer said.

Locally, DP World donated crates used for sorting and transporting food donations. The reusable crates were an initiative started by Smithanuk three years ago to go green, with DP World supporting the endeavour. Today, more than 75 crates have been donated, including 25 this year at a cost of $1,300.

Across B.C., Save-on-Foods has partnered with BC Thanksgiving Food Drive to promote the event. Safeway provided banana boxes which are also used to sort and transport food items.

—

—

Food