Bachrach projected re-elected in Skeena-Bulkley Valley

With more than a half of polls reporting, Bachrach led by almost 2,000 votes

Taylor Bachrach celebrates his reelection in Skeena-Bulkley Valley at home in Smithers. (Contributed photo)

NDP incumbent Taylor Bachrach has been declared the projected winner of the Skeena-Bulkley Valley riding.

With more than 50 per cent of polls reporting, Bachrach led Conservative challenger Claire Rattée by more almost 2,000 votes.

Bachrach won the riding in 2019 by more than 3,000 votes and it was predicted to be a safe hold for the NDP.

“I’m humbled and honoured by tonight’s win, and the opportunity to keep serving the people of this special place,” Bachrach said from his home in Smithers where he celebrated privately with his family. “Canada faces big challenges right now. My hope is that we can come together and tackle them shoulder to shoulder.”

Claire Ratteé could not be reached for a comment at 10: 12 p.m. when Black Press Media had called an NDP win for Skeena-Bulkley Valley.

Prior to 2019, the seat was held for 15 years by Bachrach’s NDP predecessor Nathan Cullen, who is now MLA for Stikine.

As of 9:30, People’s Party of Canada candidate Jody Craven was neck and neck with parachute Liberal candidate Lakhwinder Jahj with 8.4 per cent of the vote each, a huge improvement for Craven over 2019 when he garnered just 2.3 per cent of the vote.

There are 67,453 registered electors in Skeena-Bulkley Valley out of 88,920 residents.

Final results of the election may not be known for several days because Elections Canada will not start counting mail-in ballots until tomorrow (Sept. 21).

Meanwhile, on the strength of support in Ontario, the Liberals were declared the winner of a minority government early in the evening.

However, final results may not be available for several days because Elections Canada will not start counting a record number of mail-in ballots until tomorrow (Sept. 21)



editor@interior-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter