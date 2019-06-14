Baby birds hatched at Pembina worksite, construction halted temporarily

A nest of baby birds hatched right in the middle of Pembina’s worksite on the wharf on Watson Island, disturbing construction plans temporarily.

During a pre-construction environmental bird sweep one of Pembina’s environmental contractors found the fledglings in their nest on Monday, June 10.

READ MORE: Pembina plans $20M dock repairs on Watson Island

“[The environmental contractors] will continue to monitor the nest and construction will resume once the birds have fledged,” said Justine Lissack, communications advisor for Pembina.

The sight has been clearly marked and no one is allowed into the area. A notice was sent out to all the employees working on the site informing them that construction will be halted until the birds have fledged.

A fledgling is a young bird that is preparing to leave the nest and care for itself once it is able to fully take flight.

Lissack said they did not have additional information on the type of bird or the number that were occupying the nest.

Pembina’s site on Watson Island will be used as a storage and transportation facility for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Work is being done to upgrade the wharf to enable the loading of propane when their facility becomes operational.

READ MORE: Pembina to begin construction on Watson Island

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist