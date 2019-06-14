(Stock photo, Pixabay)

Baby birds hatched at Pembina worksite, construction halted temporarily

Bird nest sighting by the wharf on Watson Island, Prince Rupert

A nest of baby birds hatched right in the middle of Pembina’s worksite on the wharf on Watson Island, disturbing construction plans temporarily.

During a pre-construction environmental bird sweep one of Pembina’s environmental contractors found the fledglings in their nest on Monday, June 10.

READ MORE: Pembina plans $20M dock repairs on Watson Island

“[The environmental contractors] will continue to monitor the nest and construction will resume once the birds have fledged,” said Justine Lissack, communications advisor for Pembina.

The sight has been clearly marked and no one is allowed into the area. A notice was sent out to all the employees working on the site informing them that construction will be halted until the birds have fledged.

A fledgling is a young bird that is preparing to leave the nest and care for itself once it is able to fully take flight.

Lissack said they did not have additional information on the type of bird or the number that were occupying the nest.

Pembina’s site on Watson Island will be used as a storage and transportation facility for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Work is being done to upgrade the wharf to enable the loading of propane when their facility becomes operational.

READ MORE: Pembina to begin construction on Watson Island

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist
Jenna Cocullo 
Send Jenna email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Trial begins in case of young Canadian couple killed in 1987

Just Posted

Baby birds hatched at Pembina worksite, construction halted temporarily

Bird nest sighting by the wharf on Watson Island, Prince Rupert

Preliminary list of candidates for Metlakatla Chief and Council elections released

Metlakatla’s elections are set for Aug. 28

Smithers man receives two-year sentence for fatal car crash

Over a year after a fatal crash, a Smithers man has been sentenced to two years plus a day in jail.

Pizzeria replacing Zorba’s Taverna at the end of the month

The iconic quirky mural from Prince Rupert’s Greek restaurant was painted over this week

Blaze consumes homes on Third Avenue West

Prince Rupert fire crews continue to battle the fire as it encroaches on the Pacific Inn

UPDATE: No injuries in Third Avenue Fire, investigation underway

Prince Rupert’s Pacific Inn sustained water damage in the basement and smoke on ground floor

Trial begins in case of young Canadian couple killed in 1987

William Earl Talbott II was arrested last year and charged with aggravated murder

Convicted B.C. child abductor Randall Hopley back in custody, 6 months since release

Correctional Services Canada could not provide further details due to privacy concerns

Pot edibles, topicals and extracts to hit shelves no earlier than mid-December: Ottawa

Health Canada wrapped its public consultation on the draft rules for cannabis products in February

B.C. woman fighting to block coroner’s report detailing husband’s death

Fears revealing exactly how Ben Kilmer took his life will have traumatic affect on her two children

UPDATE: Young Chilliwack child who fell in pool in critical condition

Two-year-old child was reported to not be breathing as air ambulance called out Thursday afternoon

Uniform refresh includes heritage jersey for Vancouver Canucks’ 50th season

Biggest change, logo no longer includes ‘Vancouver’

B.C. Liberals call for tax relief for struggling forest industry

Donaldson rejects ‘messing with stumpage system’ that inflames U.S.

Victoria council to fund Remembrance Day ceremony after controversial debate

‘I am sorry on behalf of this council,’ said Mayor Lisa Helps

Most Read