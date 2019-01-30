Upwards of 30 centimetres of snow anticipated through the week for B.C.’s Interior (Black Press Media file)

B.C.’s central interior to brace for 15 to 35 centimetres of snow

The national forecaster said that a slow-moving frontal system will spread across the region

Environment Canada is calling for 15 to 35 centimetres of snow to fall across B.C.’s central interior, beginning Wednesday evening.

The national forecaster said in a storm watch warning that a slow-moving frontal system will spread across the region into Thursday. The most snow will hit Thursday night into Friday afternoon.

By Saturday morning, an Arctic cold front will push towards B.C.’s south coast, bringing freezing conditions and a chance of snow to the Lower Mainland on Sunday.

Low-density snow combined with moderate winds will cause poor visibility in the Rocky Mountains and highway passes.

Caution is being urged while travelling through the area.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Analysis: A smooth transition for B.C. NDP in Nanaimo byelection
Next story
Highschool completion rate decreases for Prince Rupert Aboriginal students in 2018

Just Posted

BC Ferries’ president on LNG and northern routes

CEO Mark Collins to speak with Prince Rupert’s business community

TransCanada to sell up to 75% stake in Coastal GasLink pipeline

Company reducing its interest in the 670-kilometre, 48-inch diameter natural gas pipeline project

Organization requests external review of Prince Rupert’s boil water notice

Community for Clean Water founder presented at the committee of the whole meeting Jan.28

Fifteen Rupert gymnasts qualify for Gymnastics BC tournament

Prince Rupert Gymnastics Club shines in Smithers tournament over the weekend

Junior Rainmakers win Coastal Clash Tournament

Prince Rupert’s Charles Hays Secondary School team went 3-0 over the weekend

Prince Rupert students learn to make art on a string

String artist Anne Glover taught Prince Rupert students about string art this week

UPDATE: NDP candidate wins Nanaimo byelection

Sheila Malcolmson earned about 49 per cent of the vote; all ballot boxes now counted

Armed suspect on the loose after transit officer shot in Surrey

Police warn public to stay away from area of Scott Road SkyTrain Station

Police offer $100,000 reward to find gangster wanted in 2009 B.C. strip mall shooting

Conor D’Monte, formerly of the UN gang, is wanted in the death of Red Scorpions’ Kevin LeClair

B.C.’s central interior to brace for 15 to 35 centimetres of snow

The national forecaster said that a slow-moving frontal system will spread across the region

B.C. Legislature spending scandal inspires satirical song

Victoria musicians release song All Part of the Uniform

Bruce McArthur guilty plea sparks call to widen missing persons review

Toronto police spent 18 months looking into disappearance of three missing men before concluding no foul play

North BC winter storm watch

Winter storm watch is in effect from the Bulkley Valley to the Alberta border. Snow starts Thursday

B.C. paramedics to be trained in at-home care for seriously ill, end-of-life patients

Program’s goal is to better serve patients in palliative care and reduce unnecessary trips to the ER

Most Read