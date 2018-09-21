Submitted photo: Kayla Polege Kayla Polege, a Surrey resident with autism, had her scooter stolen last week from Scott Road Station. Polege said the scooter has helped her get around following a few incidents of overstimulation on while taking transit.

B.C. woman with autism has scooter stolen from SkyTrain station

Kayla Polege purchased scooter after ‘shutdowns’ on transit

A few months after purchasing a scooter to help her get to work and run errands, Kayla Polege’s scooter was stolen.

Polege, who has autism, said she was on her way to her friend’s place in New Westminster on Sept. 12 when she got a flat tire just before Scott Road Station. She said she called her dad to let him know about the flat, so they could take it to the shop later on.

Polege said she left the scooter tied up for a couple hours at the station, but when she came back, it was gone.

Immediately, Polege said, she saw transit police at the station and reported the stolen scooter. She said transit police told her they would look at cameras and sent out an officer.

“Because with a flat tire, if they were pushing it, they couldn’t have gotten very far.”

The scooter, Polege said, is very important in helping her get around. Polege has autism and she said she has a very hard time taking transit because of overstimulation.

“I’ve had a couple of shutdowns on transit and had to get help from transit police to get home,” Polege said.

After a “really bad experience” a couple months ago, Polege said she’s had enough.

She said she used money she saved up to buy the scooter and put the rest on her credit card.

Since then, Polege said, she’s used the scooter to go to and from work, run errands and go to the autism centre.

“I don’t have to get somebody to take me.”

But with the scooter gone, Polege said she has had to rely on family members to drive her around.

As of Thursday evening (Sept. 20), Polege said she hadn’t had any updates on the scooter.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Previous story
Several more days before salvage of barge can begin on Haida Gwaii
Next story
Off Nova Scotia, a bid to ‘unravel the mystery’ of great white sharks

Just Posted

Toy Run aims to break its own record

With sun in the forecast Harley Riders’ president hopes to see more riders at the Prince Rupert event

Cops for Cancer complete 850 km ride in Prince Rupert

Bike fundraiser collected $195,400 for cancer research in 2018

More than 35 B.C. mayors elected without contest

No other candidates for mayor in the upcoming local election in Prince Prince, Terrace, etc.

Mobile complaint team coming to B.C.’s northwest

Ombudsperson’s office wants to hear from wronged residents.

Prince Rupert high school student lands role in Monkey Beach

The novel by Haisla-author Eden Robinson is being filmed in Kitimat and Kitamaat Village

This Week Podcast — Episode 103

Learn more Prince Rupert’s open air market, and our guest is an actor playing in Monkey Beach

Delivering the paper as a family

The Northern View is looking for newspaper carriers in Prince Rupert, join our team today

New silver collector coin features Indigenous dancer

New silver collectors coin captures fast-paced energy of an Indigenous powwow

Several more days before salvage of barge can begin on Haida Gwaii

The barge and lodge broke away from their moorings in high winds on Sept. 8 and ran aground.

B.C. woman with autism has scooter stolen from SkyTrain station

Kayla Polege purchased scooter after ‘shutdowns’ on transit

Off Nova Scotia, a bid to ‘unravel the mystery’ of great white sharks

The question: Is Nova Scotia the second mating site for Atlantic white sharks, something scientists say could be key to protecting the endangered species.

Man arrested after carjacking, collision, pepper spray attacks in Vancouver

Vancouver police say one man is in custody after a chaotic scene of events in the downtown core

Canadian investigator says World Anti-Doping Agency got a bad deal from Russia

A Canadian lawyer says the World Anti-Doping Agency rushed into accepting a bad deal by reinstating the country’s drug-testing program.

Fashion Fridays: Rock some animal print

Kim XO, lets you in on the latest fall fashion trends on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Most Read