Oak Bay Police and Oak Bay Fire responded to the 2100 block of Florence St. in Oak Bay this morning to extricate a woman trapped overnight by a 700 lb safe. (Christine van Reeuwyk/Oak Bay News)

B.C. woman trapped under 700 pound safe overnight

Woman taken to hospital after being extricated from under safe

  • Jul. 5, 2018 12:30 p.m.
  • News

An Oak Bay woman was trapped under a 700 pound safe overnight before being extricated today by the Oak Bay Fire Department.

Oak Bay Police and Oak Bay Fire responded to the 2100 block of Florence St. in Oak Bay July 5 around 11 a.m. to find a woman trapped under a large safe.

“We had a lady trapped under a safe, approximately 700 pounds,” said Assistant Chief Cam Thomson, Oak Bay Fire Department. “We used our airlift bags and cribbing in order to stabilize the safe.”

The woman was successfully extricated and taken to the Royal Jubilee Hospital.

It appears the woman was trapped by the safe overnight, in the “unfortunate household accident,” says Sgt. Mike Martin of the Oak Bay Police Department.

The woman was conscious and stable when taken to the hospital with a leg injury.

 

keri.coles@oakbaynews.com
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. travel vloggers ID’ed as three hikers who died at Shannon Falls

Just Posted

Despite extended hours, North Coast recycling bins overflow

Many dumped recycling at the depot when it was closed over Canada Day long weekend

Two taken to hospital after ammonia leak at recreation centre

Jim Ciccone Civic Centre reopens after Prince Rupert fire crews ensure the site is safe

In Our Opinion: Rupert’s seawall

If Vancouver’s seawall began construction 100 years ago, how far will Prince Rupert’s path go?

Investigating tidal turbines near Kitkatla

Weyl Power Ltd has applied to measure tides in a 340-hectare area

Haida Gwaii joins forum on sustaining local maternity care

Only five remote places in B.C. continue to offer local maternity care without Caesarean deliveries

This Week Podcast — Episode 92

Northern Savings Credit Union offers advice on how to apply for a $1,200 education grant

Newspaper carriers wanted!

Contact The Northern View today to find out how you can become a part of our team

B.C. travel vloggers ID’ed as three hikers who died at Shannon Falls

Trio were known for daring stunts out in nature as seen on YouTube

B.C. woman trapped under 700 pound safe overnight

Woman taken to hospital after being extricated from under safe

UPDATE: Teenager dead after being struck by passenger train in South Surrey

It happened shortly after 10 p.m. in Crescent Beach

White raven attracts attention on Vancouver Island

Rare bird seen near family farm in Coombs

Okanagan hosts 4H clubs from across B.C.

Stock Show this weekend in Armstrong

Your laundry could be hurting the oceans, study finds

71 per cent of microplastics in Metro Vancouver waters come from clothing

Moment of silence set for Capital newspaper shooting victims

It will be observed Thursday at 2:33 p.m ET

Most Read