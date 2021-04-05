Regina Hampson, who was shot in the face while intervening in a mental health crisis in a north Nanaimo home on Saturday, is now in hospital in Vancouver. (Photo submitted)

Regina Hampson, who was shot in the face while intervening in a mental health crisis in a north Nanaimo home on Saturday, is now in hospital in Vancouver. (Photo submitted)

B.C. woman shot while trying to help friend in mental health crisis

Fundraiser underway for Nanaimo’s Regina Hampson as she recovers from wounds to face and hand

A Nanaimo woman was shot in the face helping in a mental health crisis and the community is now rallying to help her in her recovery.

A GoFundme has been started to support Regina Hampson, who was shot early Saturday morning inside a home in north Nanaimo.

Jo-Lynne Wikkerink, who started the fundraiser, said Hampson’s roommate was attempting self-harm, Hampson intervened, and in the struggle she suffered gunshot wounds to her face and hand. Wikkerink said Hampson’s partner Jason Culley thought he might lose her that morning.

“They were saying their goodbyes to one another as paramedics arrived,” Wikkerink told the News Bulletin.

Hampson is now in hospital in Vancouver for surgery “in an attempt to save her right eye and her thumb,” the GoFundMe notes. Hampson is in pain and wishes she were home with her three children and other family and friends.

The GoFundMe will support Hampson as she takes time off work to heal and Culley as he takes time off to support his partner. The couple have said that 20 per cent of money donated will be redirected and donated to organizations focusing on local mental health support. They say they want people to know that the roommate was not intending to harm anyone except himself and they hope the incident will help him to get the help he needs.

“They would really like to use this as a way to help others struggling with mental illness,” Wikkerink said. “It’s been beautiful and heart-wrenching at the same time.”

The GoFundMe is now at close to $14,000. To view or donate to the fundraiser, click here.

Jason Culley at the bedside of his partner Regina Hampson, who was shot in the face while intervening in a mental health crisis in a north Nanaimo home on Saturday. (Photo submitted)

Most Read