B.C. WILDFIRES: Travel restriction lifted for 6 communities except West Kelowna

Kelowna residents watch the McDougall Creek wildfire from the east side of Okanagan Lake as it lights up the night sky on Thursday, Aug. 17. (Contributed)

B.C.’s order restricting non-essential travel in the Okanagan has been partially lifted.

The province partially rescinded the order Tuesday, Aug. 22, which banned non-essential travel for the purpose of staying in temporary accommodation in the six communities of Kamloops, Kelowna, Vernon, Penticton, Oliver and Osoyoos.

“The emergency order we put in place on Saturday has had the effect we required and thousands of hotel rooms were made available for people forced from their homes, as well as the many firefighters and emergency crews who are protecting us during the worst wildfire season in our history,” said Emergency Minister Bowinn Ma.

“Working with local governments and First Nations, we will continue to place people in the accommodations that are now available.”

READ MORE: More than 3,000 homes saved from McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna

READ MORE: Evacuation orders remain as Crater Creek wildfire grows near Keremeos

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

More to come.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsHotelsOkanagan