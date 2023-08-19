cdnjcd

B.C. WILDFIRES: Non-essential travel restricted to many Okanagan communities

This is the first order under the provincial state of emergency

One day after declaring a state of emergency due to B.C.’s wildfire situation, the province has issued an order banning non-essential travel to fire-affected communities.

In the update Saturday (Aug. 19), Premier David Eby, Emergency Minister Bowinn Ma and Forests Minister Bruce Ralston joined officials with BC Wildfire Service to provide an update.

Roughly 35,000 people are displaced by evacuation orders and 35,000 are under alert preparing for possible orders to escape at short notice.

The new order is in response to the “urgent need” for accommodations for those being forced out of their homes, Eby said.

This is specifically for the communities of Kelowna, Kamloops, Oliver, Osoyoos, Penticton and Vernon.

The premier started the news conference by thanking frontline crews after what he called a challenging night.

“We have seen heroic efforts… heard harrowing stories about last night and I want to thank all local officials leading efforts,” Eby said.

“The current situation is grim.”

More to come.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking News

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Colder weather calms down West Kelowna wildfire, evacuations remain
Next story
Glenmore wildfire in Kelowna shows limited growth, 2,057 on evacaution order

Just Posted

cdnjcd
B.C. WILDFIRES: Non-essential travel restricted to many Okanagan communities

Premier David Eby announces state of emergency in B.C. on Aug. 18, 2023. (Black Press Media graphic)
BREAKING: B.C. declares state of emergency over wildfires

The 10th Friendship House Block Party returned to Prince Rupert on Aug. 18, with a variety of activities. (Seth Forward/Northern View)
Prince Rupert’s 10th annual Friendship House block party celebrates ’80s theme

The McDougall Creek wildfire burns on the mountainside above a lakefront home, in West Kelowna, B.C., on Friday, August 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
WILDFIRES: 4,500 on evacuation order as Okanagan becomes B.C.’s ground zero