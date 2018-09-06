B.C. Wildfire Service says some campfire bans could be gone by the weekend

The BC Wildfire Service says cooler, wetter weather in the forecast means some of the campfire bans in effect across British Columbia could be lifted soon.

The wildfire service says it is evaluating which bans are still necessary and expects to release more details soon.

A tweet posted by the service says campfire bans currently in place for the Prince George, Cariboo and Kamloops fire centres will likely be rescinded before this weekend, while bans in other parts of the province could be partially lifted.

Currently, open fires and campfires are banned in all six of B.C.’s fire centres, although fires no larger than a half-metre by a half-metre have been permitted in the Fort Nelson and Peace forest districts since late last month.

The fire danger rating in B.C. has fallen significantly in recent weeks, but the wildfire service still shows much of Vancouver Island, the inner south coast, Kitimat and Bulkley-Nechako regions remain at a high to extreme risk.

Just over 2,000 wildfires have been sparked across B.C. since Apr. 1, charring more than 13,000 square kilometres of timber, and 34 fires of note are still burning, although the wildfire service says one of the largest, just north of Fraser Lake, is not likely to spread more.

The Canadian Press

