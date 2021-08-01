A wildfire burns on a mountain above the Trans-Canada Highway near Lytton, B.C., on Friday, July 9, 2021. British Columbia is reporting a slight increase in the number of active wildfires but cooler temperatures and forecasts of rain ahead could bring some relief. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A wildfire burns on a mountain above the Trans-Canada Highway near Lytton, B.C., on Friday, July 9, 2021. British Columbia is reporting a slight increase in the number of active wildfires but cooler temperatures and forecasts of rain ahead could bring some relief. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. wildfire count nears 250 but cooler temperatures, light rain bring some relief

The joint information centre says there have been 1,275 wildfires since April 1

British Columbia is reporting a slight increase in the number of active wildfires but cooler temperatures and forecasts of rain could bring some relief.

B.C.’s joint information centre reports 247 wildfires burning across the province, with the majority of the fires located in the Kamloops and southeast regions.

The centre says it has issued 61 evacuation orders and 101 evacuation alerts.

Smoke from wildfires in the Kamloops, Castlegar, Williams Lake and south and central Okanagan areas has prompted Environment Canada to issue high risk alerts.

The joint information centre says there have been 1,275 wildfires since April 1 and 5016.76 square kilometres have been burned.

READ MORE: Air quality advisory due to wildfire smoke issued for Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
Explosive device found at site of Kelowna shooting that sent 2 men to hospital

Just Posted

Prince Rupert Port Authority announced on July 30, its partnership with Prince Rupert Garden Club to fund and build a new greenhouse at the Sunken Gardens to enable learning opportunities for city residents. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Greenhouse to plant the seeds of education

Prince Rupert Community Foundation donated more than $40, 000 to several city organizations from the legacy fund started in 2011. (Photo: submitted)
More than $41,000 donated in funding bonanza

Claire Rattée is the Conservative Party of Canada’s candidate for the Skeena - Bulkley Valley riding in the next federal election. (File photo)
Conservative candidate named for next federal election

James Warburton with his business partner and wife Corrine Warburton are the new owners of the Highliner Plaza Hotel and Conference Centre in Prince Rupert, purchased from the Aquilini Investment Group, in July 2021. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Highliner Hotel back in local hands from Aquilini sale