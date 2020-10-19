B.C. VOTES 2020: 380,000 British Columbians head to polls in first 4 days of advance voting

Some of highest voter turnout so far has been seen on Vancouver Island and in Shuswap

Shuswap voters can vote early at the local Elections BC office at 171 Shuswap Street in downtown Salmon Arm. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

As B.C. enters its final stretch of the campaign trail in the 2020 provincial election, Elections BC is reporting that roughly 380,000 people have taken advantage of advance polling since it opened last week.

Of the 383,477 British Columbians who have cast their ballots since Thursday (Oct. 15), some of the the highest numbers of voter turnout has been seen on Vancouver Island – particularly Nanaimo, Parksville and Comox – as well as in Port Coquitlam.

The highest number of total votes to be cast in one riding is in Shuswap, where 7,331 people have already voted.

Advance voting runs until Oct. 21, with Election Day on Oct. 24.

The ongoing pandemic has led to a record-breaking number of British Columbians requesting vote-by-mail packages, to the tune of 724,000 requests to Election BC. As of Sunday, 235,800 filled out packages have been received by Elections BC.

ALSO READ: How to vote early and what to expect on the ballot

ALSO READ: Get those mail-in ballots to the post office ASAP

There are 3.48 million registered voters in B.C.

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

BC politicsBC Votes 2020