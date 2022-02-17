Qualicum First Nations chief Michael Recalma is grateful for Qualicum Beach councillor Scott Harrison (inset) for donating his kidney to him. (Submitted photo)

Qualicum First Nations chief Michael Recalma is grateful for Qualicum Beach councillor Scott Harrison (inset) for donating his kidney to him. (Submitted photo)

B.C. town councillor to donate kidney to Qualicum First Nation Chief

‘I really can’t express the feeling, because it’s such a gift and a sacrifice’

Qualicum First Nation Chief Michael Recalma’s long wait for a kidney replacement will soon be over.

Doctors diagnosed Recalma with kidney failure in 2018 – and a suitable donor has now come forward. That donor is Qualicum Beach Coun. Scott Harrison.

“When I first read the story in the PQB News (Oct. 14, 2020), I thought about the potential of being a donor for Michael because we share the same blood type,” said Harrison. “After debating things for about a week, I made the decision to go ahead.”

It has been a long process, said Harrison, who has been undergoing more than year of tests and occasional delays. He is happy a date has been set for the surgery to take place, Feb. 28 at St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver.

READ MORE: Qualicum First Nation Chief has backing of community as he waits for kidney transplant

“The central challenges we face all require far more than what simple solutions can offer, and if we really want to solve them, we’re going to need to make sacrifices,” said Harrison. “I’m glad to have a chance to help our communities move forward in a good way, and I hope people take the time to think about what they can offer their community. One person doing something large changes the conversation, but large numbers of people doing something small creates a lasting change for the better.”

Recalma is currently on dialysis at home since doctors at St. Paul’s informed him of his health condition.

When Harrison informed him about donating a kidney, Recalma felt blessed.

“I really can’t express the feeling, because it’s such a gift and a sacrifice,” said Recalma, who is now undergoing preparations for the operation.

Michael.Briones@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

First NationsHealthqualicum beach

Previous story
Advocates say Canada can’t save struggling B.C. salmon stocks without Alaska’s help
Next story
20 people, some armed with axes, allegedly attacked security at Coastal GasLink site: RCMP

Just Posted

(B.C. RCMP photo/Black Press)
20 people, some armed with axes, allegedly attacked security at Coastal GasLink site: RCMP

The program will be overseen through a steering committee of women currently in elected positions (Black Press Media/File Photo)
Northwest B.C. program aims to support women in politics

Vihar construction conduct geotechnical work required for detailed construction design drawings for a proposed cycling trail between Smithers and Telkwa. The first 3.5-kilometre phase of the project has now been put out to tender. (Contributed photo)
First phase of multi-used pathway between Smithers and Telkwa out to tender

The Aerial Elder Interviews project is part of a knowledge gathering exercise, conducted by the Tahltan Central Government(TCG) to verify information they have in their archives from the 1980’s. (Adam Amir/Tahltan Central Government)
An aerial project is taking Tahltan elders to revisit remote homelands in northwest B.C.