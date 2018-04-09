Tourism Minister Lisa Beare (Hansard TV)

B.C. Tourism Minister Beare has heart surgery

Minister of Agriculture Lana Popham will assume Beare’s duties.

Lisa Beare, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture and MLA for Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows, was diagnosed last week with a medical condition requiring heart surgery.

She is receiving medical care, and is expected to make a full recovery, the provincial government said Monday.

“I know our colleagues on both sides of the legislature join me in wishing Minister Beare a speedy recovery,” said Premier John Horgan. “We send her and her family our very best wishes, and look forward to seeing her return very soon.”

Beare, a former school trustee, will be absent from the legislature for a few weeks while she recuperates.

Minister of Agriculture Lana Popham will assume Beare’s duties during her absence.

