B.C. toddler airlifted to hospital after bear bite at Aldergrove Zoo

On Monday at around 7 p.m. emergency services were called to the Aldergrove scene

Just before the Greater Vancouver Zoo closed at 7 p.m. on Monday, emergency services were called to a frightening scene.

A mother and her two-year-old daughter Sophia were celebrating B.C. Day with a trip amongst the zoo when something went terribly wrong.

A bear was able to get near enough to the toddler to bite her arm, said Langley RCMP Cpl. Kurt Neuman.

The mother and child were rushed by air ambulance to hospital.

Sophia has since been transferred to BC Children’s Hospital, confirmed Neuman. The status of her condition is not yet known.

Visitors to the zoo were surprised to hear the news. Jennifer Bauer came up from Bellingham with her daughter Emma.

“It’s terrifying “ she commented. Bauer said the incident underlines the need for parents to keep a close eye on their children.

She also expressed concern about the bear being put down.

“I would be kind of sad.”

Aldergrove resident Devoni Wennerstrom, who was there with her three children, was puzzled that the child was able to get that close.

“There are two sets of fences,” Devoni related.

“We tell our children to stay away from the farthest fence – it’s just common sense.”

RCMP are in the midst of conducting an investigation on the matter, as well as B.C. Conservation Officers Service (BCCOS), said Neuman.

[Story continues below Tweet]

tweet

Police met with BCCOS promtly on Tuesday afternoon to determine “if a criminal investigation is warranted,” added Langley RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Craig van Herk.

Conservation officer Jack Trudgian said he could not comment on the case beyond saying their investigation was completed and a report would be filed.

He did not respond, when asked, if a decision has been made about the fate of the bear.

Currently, the zoo has one grizzly bear and five black bears on its 12-acre property at 5048 264 St. in Aldergrove. There have been no confirmations as to which type injured the toddler.

A spokesperson from the zoo has denied a request for comment as of yet.

The zoo was open during its usual morning hours Tuesday.

