B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix pauses while responding to questions during a news conference in Vancouver on Monday, November 7, 2022. Dix plans to announce actions on how the government will ensure patients in the province will have secure access to the diabetes and weight loss drug Ozempic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix pauses while responding to questions during a news conference in Vancouver on Monday, November 7, 2022. Dix plans to announce actions on how the government will ensure patients in the province will have secure access to the diabetes and weight loss drug Ozempic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. to announce plan for access to diabetes drug Ozempic, hyped for weight loss

Almost 10 per cent of prescriptions for the drug in B.C. filled for Americans

British Columbia’s health minister plans to announce how the government will ensure patients in the province will have secure access to the diabetes and weight loss drug Ozempic.

Adrian Dix said in January that the government would be investigating why almost 10 per cent of prescriptions for the drug in B.C. were filled for American citizens.

Dix said at the time that the dramatic increase in demand for the diabetes drug was partly because of social media “influencers” who spoke about its weight loss benefits.

He said he asked PharmaCare, the publicly funded program that helps B.C. residents pay for some prescription drugs, to review the drug’s use by U.S. residents.

Dix announced in January that PharmaCare coverage of Ozempic would be widened to more patients with Type 2 diabetes, although it wouldn’t be part of regular benefit coverage.

Several celebrities in the United States have promoted the drug, even though it’s not approved for weight loss, setting off demand and sparking a shortage.

READ MORE: Despite social media buzz, Ozempic is not a quick-fix weight loss solution: doctors

BC legislatureDiabetesHealthWeight Loss

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: BOSS, Building Offsite Sustainable Systems
Next story
Surrey man wanted B.C.-wide on charges of assault and uttering threats

Just Posted

A $60,000 PRPA community fund investment into a new laparoscopic surgical tower will allow Prince Rupert surgeons to perform less invasive procedures benefitting patients, announced the organization on March 23. (Photo: supplied)
Port Authority provides $60,000 for new laparoscopic machine at Prince Rupert Regional Hospital

The first phase of a new multi-use path in Prince Rupert is one step closer to reality thanks to $75,000 from Trigon Pacific Terminals, the port terminal announced on March 17. (Photo: Supplied)
Prince Rupert trail development steps forward with $75,000 Trigon funding

Four swimmers from the Prince Rupert Amateur Swim Club competed at the Alberta Provincial Championship in Edmonton on March 2 to 5.
Prince Rupert swimmer reaches bronze at Alberta provincials

Sparky the Fire Rescue dog gets a little cheeky with his game on throwing a pie in the face of the opposing team’s player RCMP Const. Brody Hemrich at the Guns-N-Hoses charity hockey game on March 11. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Firefighting Hoses douse RCMP Guns in Prince Rupert charity hockey match

Pop-up banner image