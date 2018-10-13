B.C. tickets win big in Friday’s Lotto Max draw

Max Millions tickets purchased in B.C.

The $60 million Lotto Max jackpot for Oct. 12 was not won, and will be carried over to Oct. 19, but there were still some millionaires created on Friday.

Three of the 42 Max Millions prizes were won in B.C., and all three tickets were purchased on Vancouver Island – in Sidney, Ladysmith and Victoria.

The numbers of the ticket purchased in Sydney, worth $1,000,000, are 07, 08, 24, 30, 37, 44, and 48.

The numbers of the ticket purchased in Ladysmith, worth $1,000,000, are 06, 07, 12, 17, 21, 42, and 46.

The winning Victoria ticket was a shared jackpot with a ticket purchased in Quebec, making it worth $500,000. Those numbers are 07, 16, 21, 28, 35, 44, and 46.

The numbers for the main draw (which pays prizes for as few as three matched numbers) are 18, 31, 38, 45, 46, 47, and 48.

A ticket purchased in Campbell River matched six out of seven numbers, plus the bonus number, for a prize of $90,294.80 ( an eight-way split of a $722,358.40 pool).

The Oct. 19 jackpot will remain at $60 million, with an estimated 53 Max Millions prizes.

(All information in this article was drawn from BCLC.com and is considered unofficial until deemed otherwise by lottery officials.)

