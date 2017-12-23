A registered massage therapist in Penticton was expelled from the College of Massage Therapists of British Columbia. Pixabay photo

B.C therapist expelled for inappropriate behaviour to patients

Complaints came from events that occurred between between November 2010 and June 2016

Multiple citations, including sexually suggestive conversations with female patients, have led to a Penticton massage therapist being expelled.

Jesse Brown, registered massage therapist, was scheduled to have a discipline hearing from the College of Massage Therapists of British Columbia on Dec. 19. Instead Brown consented to resigning registration effective Jan. 31, 2018, pay costs of $13,200 to the CMTBC by Dec. 19, 2018 and will not be eligible to apply for reinstatement of the registration for a period of 30 years.

In the admission documents, it states that between November 2010 and June 2016 Brown engaged in personal and sexually suggestive conversations in and out of the treatment room, offered and/or consumed alcohol with a patient in the treatment room, disclosed private information to the patients concerning other patients and engaged in a personal, romantic and sexual relationship with a patient — including sexual relations in the treatment room.

Brown also admitted that during the CMTBC’s investigation into the complaints of the patients, he attempted to mislead the CMTBC by falsifying text messages from one of the patients.

“The Inquiry Committee considered the Registrant’s conduct to be fundamentally inconsistent with the duties owed by registrants to patients, to the profession and to the public,” said the board in their complaint outcome.

For Brown to seek reinstatement of registration as a registered massage therapist in B.C. after December 2047, he would be required at that time to satisfy the CMTBC’s registration committee that he is of good character and fit to practice massage therapy.

Previous story
Court rules family of B.C. woman who stole from health authority is liable
Next story
Sobeys takes romaine lettuce off shelves as precaution amid E. coli outbreak

Just Posted

Track Santa Claus along his Christmas Eve journey to B.C.

Santa has already dropped off gifts in Korea, Hong Kong and Nepal

Big fish and blue knuckles

How a friendly fishing competition grew into one of Prince Rupert’s most beloved events

UPDATE: DP World locates source of hazmat incident at Fairview

Prince Rupert’s Fairview Container Terminal evacuated, closed after two employees sent to hospital

Nowhere to go: Public washrooms closed for the season

Prince Rupert has no public washrooms open during the winter months

In Our Opinion: Use newspaper for wrapping gifts

Cut down on waste this holiday season and use pages from the Northern View for gift wrapping

PART II: Indigenous language and culture go hand in hand in Prince Rupert classrooms

A multimedia series with videos and photos from children’s Sm’algyax classes on B.C.’s North Coast

Carriers wanted for the Northern View

We have open routes for carriers all over Prince Rupert

Sobeys takes romaine lettuce off shelves as precaution amid E. coli outbreak

Cases have been detected in Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia

B.C. WHL player named Team Canada junior captain

Kelowna Rockets forward will wear the C for Team Canada at the World Junior Hockey Championships

B.C. student pleads for blood donors to step up

During the holiday season, Canadian Blood Services is begging for platelet and blood donations.

Atlantic Canada to be hit by back-to-back storms: meteorologist

Gusts and a wintry mix of precipitation, snow expected as a low-pressure system tracks the region

Speed and depth key to Canada’s junior team ahead of world championship

Team is fast, very deep and balanced heading into a competitive world junior championship in Buffalo

Court rules family of B.C. woman who stole from health authority is liable

Judge finds that Wanda Moscipan siphoned more than $574,000 from Vancouver Coastal Health

Told he had two weeks to live, B.C. man now enjoying new lease on life

Tim Roxburgh’s unusual experience has given him a unique perspective on end-of-life care in hospice

Most Read