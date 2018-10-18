(Black Press file photo) (Black Press file image)

B.C. teens fined for possession of pot on legalization day

The pair received $230 fines for smoking pot in public

Two teens on Vancouver Island were fined $230 each after being in possession of marijuana on Wednesday, the first day of cannabis becoming legal in B.C. for those over the age of 19.

On Wednesday (Oct. 17), the West Shore RCMP in Greater Victoria were conducting foot patrols in a park near Belmont Secondary School in Langford. The area is known to police for being a popular spot for youth to smoke marijuana and drink alcohol in public.

The officers found two youth in possession of pot and both were fined $230 under Section 73 of the new B.C. Cannabis Control and Licencing Act.

“Although cannabis is now legal for adults in Canada, it is illegal for anyone under the age of 19 years old to possess or consume. Police are focusing on enforcement for anyone in contravention of the Cannabis Control and Licencing Act,” said Const. Darren Somerville of the West Shore RCMP.

Most Read