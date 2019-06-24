A GoFundMe has been set up for Tai Caverhill, who’s life was taken after a tragic accident at Camp Bernard last Wednesday when a tree fell on him during a school filed trip. (GoFundMe)

B.C. teen killed by fallen tree on field trip remembered as hero

13-year-old Tai Caverhill was the first to spot the tree falling and warned his friends

Tai Caverhill is being remembered as a hero following a tragic accident last week that took his life and left another student in critical condition while on a school field trip on Vancouver Island

First responders were called to Camp Barnard west of Sooke at around 3:30 p.m. on June 19 over reports of a boy being trapped under a fallen tree.

RELATED: UPDATE: Victoria teen killed on field trip near Sooke

The 13-year-old had spotted the tree falling towards where he and his friends were walking, quickly alerting the group to run away.

“Sadly, he saved his friends’ lives but couldn’t save his own,” reads the description of an online fundraiser set up by the Thai Kids Club of Victoria to help assist the family.

Caverhill was set to start Grade 9 at Oak Bay Secondary in September. According to the GoFundMe page, his last words to his mother before he left for the wilderness camp were, “Take care of Lanna and Daddy for me.”

His sister, Lanna, was born with tuberous sclerosis and underwent brain surgery in 2018. Caverhill recently started working at the Little Thai Place restaurant to earn extra income.

READ ALSO: Falling tree kills B.C. woman during hike

“Tai wanted to take responsibility for his own expenses as he knew that her parents had continuing medical bills and treatment for Lanna,” reads the page.

To honour his “kind heart,” half of the donations raised will go to Tuberous Sclerosis Canada.

A statement issued by the Greater Victoria School District remembers the boy’s positive outlook and infectious smile.

“[Tai] was the type of student who would kindly greet anyone he passed in the hallway,” said school board chair Jordan Watters. “Tai will be greatly missed by his family, friends and the entire community.”

The fundraiser page also said Caverhill’s mother, Boom, will close her daycare business indefinitely. With the original goal of $10,000, the GoFundMe has raised $24,441 in two days.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Top B.C. court upholds ruling that struck down indefinite solitary confinement
Next story
Surrey RCMP raises Pride flag amid din of protesters

Just Posted

Tahltan reach benefits agreement over Seabridge’s massive KSM gold mine project

$308M agreement provides additional billions for Tahltan jobs, contracts

UPDATE: Fate of last house standing from Third Ave. fire in hands of insurance

The second home, located at 941 Third Ave., was demolished due to safety concerns

Dylan Kerbrat and Chalaine Hannah top couple at His and Hers tournament

Final day comeback saw the pair edge out the competition

PHOTO GALLERY AND STORY: Spectrum City Dance “cell”ebrates another successful season

“Cindy’s Cell” a comment on technology in the digital age through dance

VIDEO AND PHOTO GALLERY: Prince Rupert celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day

There was plenty of entertainment on display during the celebrations at Rotary Waterfront Park

Prince Rupert sea cadets voyage into a new chapter at their Annual Ceremonial Review

Mayor Lee Brain acted as review officer at the Royal Canadian Sea Cadet Corp 7 Captain Cook ACR

WEB POLL: Do you think National Indigenous Peoples Day should be a statutory holiday?

Do you think National Indigenous Peoples Day should be a statutory holiday?… Continue reading

‘Text neck’ causing bone spurs to grow from millennials’ skulls, researchers say

Technology use from early childhood causing abnormal bone growths in 41 per cent of young adults

B.C. teen killed by fallen tree on field trip remembered as hero

13-year-old Tai Caverhill was the first to spot the tree falling and warned his friends

Surrey RCMP raises Pride flag amid din of protesters

There were about 30 protesters on either side, and 20 Mounties doing crowd control

Reserve, ride-share, be prepared: Tips from BC Ferries for travelling this Canada Day long weekend

Tips from BC Ferries for smooth sailing this Canada Day long weekend

Should B.C. get rid of Daylight Saving Time?

The province wants to know, as state governments down south make the move

Air Canada reviewing how crew left sleeping passenger on parked plane

In a Facebook post, the woman said she woke up ‘all alone’ on a ‘cold dark’ aircraft

Canadians crash out of Women’s World Cup in 0-1 loss to Sweden

Canada missed a chance to tie the game on a penalty shot

Most Read