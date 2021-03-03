(Black Press Media files)

(Black Press Media files)

B.C. teacher transferred then suspended after students report feeling ‘scared, nervous’

Authorities found that teacher did not create inviting, respectful environment for students

A Burnaby teacher has been removed from her school and put on the teacher-on-call list after a series of incidents left her Grade 5 students feeling “scared, nervous, embarrassed and stressed.”

According to documents published by the B.C. Teacher Regulation Branch in February, the incidents occurred in Wynne Mon Eng’s classroom between September 2018 and January 2019.

Documents state that Eng yelled at a Grade 5 student and told the rest of the class “don’t be like” that student.

She asked another student, in front of the class, why they were so slow and “why do I have to ask you so many times?” Eng also scolded another student for asking about work that happened while the student was away on vacation.

When that same student asked to be allowed to draw on the board, she told the student “no, you draw terribly, and you are so messy, you cannot do it, sit down.”

Eng called out students with messy desks, dubbing their work area “pigsties.”

The Burnaby school district removed Eng from her teacher role at the school and moved her to the teacher-on-call list on Jan. 24, 2019. She was excluded from being able to teach at her former school until the end of the 2018-19 year. Eng was also required to take three other course and workshops.

The B.C. Teacher Regulation Branch ordered a two-day suspension for Eng, which she was to serve on Feb. 22 and 23, 2021.

This was not Eng’s first brush with trouble; in 2016, she received two letters laying out expectations on creating an inviting and respectful environment for children.

ALSO READ: B.C. teacher gets 15-year ban after lying about having sex with just-graduated student

