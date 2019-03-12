B.C. teacher exploited former student for ‘sexual advantage’: regulation board

Vice principal has qualification cancelled after 2016 incident

An unnamed B.C. teacher has agreed to cancel their certificate of qualification after a sexual relationship with a recently graduated student came to light.

The teacher, whose information is withheld under the Teachers Act to further protect the identity of the students involved, was employed as a vice-principal before being placed on administrative leave on Mar. 3, 2017.

According to an outcome published online by the BC Teacher Regulation branch, the teacher texted two students during an outside of school hours, first starting in 2016 and continuing after the two students graduated. The texts included inappropriate and unprofessional contect, specifically involving profanity and comments about drinking alcohol.

That same year, the teacher was involved in an inappropriate sexual relationship with one of the students, shortly after they graduated. In one instance, the teacher gave alcohol to the student, who he knew was a minor, before engaging in sexual activity with them.

“The teacher exploited the student for his sexual advantage,” the decision reads.

RELATED: B.C. teacher who left religious school over non-marital sex issue calls for reform

RELATED: B.C. teacher charged with sexual offences involving two youths

On Mar. 26, 2017, the teacher signed an undertaking not to teach at the elementary or secondary school level in B.C.

The teacher, who was issued their qualification certificate in 1995, resigned from the school district on Apr. 30, 2017.

The teacher later agreed to cancel their certificate of qualification and, under the Teachers Act, is unable to be issued a new certificate or letter of permission for five years.

