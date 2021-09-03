British Columbia Premier John Horgan, centre, and Minister of Children and Family Development Katrine Conroy, left, listen as Minister of State for Child Care Katrina Chen speaks during an announcement about child care, at a daycare in Coquitlam, B.C., Wednesday, March 28, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

British Columbia Premier John Horgan, centre, and Minister of Children and Family Development Katrine Conroy, left, listen as Minister of State for Child Care Katrina Chen speaks during an announcement about child care, at a daycare in Coquitlam, B.C., Wednesday, March 28, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C., Tahltan Nation step up wildlife patrols after ‘contentious’ hunting season

Both governments working together on wildlife stewardship and furthering their commitments to reconciliation

There will be more provincial conservation officers and Tahltan guardians patrolling the nation’s territory in northwestern British Columbia this hunting season.

The province and the Tahltan Central Government say in a joint statement they’re working together on wildlife stewardship and furthering their commitments to reconciliation.

They say the hunting season last year was “contentious” and the joint efforts are aimed at supporting the nation’s work to improve wildlife populations, food security and community safety, while ensuring access for licensed hunters.

They say both governments hope a unified approach that’s respectful of Tahltan cultural practices will support a better experience for all hunters, both visitors and Tahltan.

Asked about last year’s hunting season, the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations said the Tahltan Nation was concerned that visitors to the territory were putting community safety at risk during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ministry says the hunting season saw acts of vandalism and “heated exchanges” between Tahltan guardians and some visitors to the territory.

In a 2020 fish and wildlife report by the Tahltan Central Government, wildlife director Lance Nagwan says barriers set up at major highway access points in order to deter the expected influx of hunters during the pandemic led to animosity.

“The animosity created by this decision was evident over the field season as we continued to push back non-Tahltan hunters who felt it is their right to harvest,” he wrote.

“A few people felt it was time to take matters into their own hands, which was evident with the cutting and theft of our COVID-19 signs and gates, and vandalism of parked vehicles.”

– The Canadian Press

B.C. Wildfires 2021First Nation Fire

Previous story
Unvaccinated British Columbians ‘universally opposed’ to proof of vaccination: survey

Just Posted

Northern Health Authority’s spike in COVID-19 cases in the unvaccinated prompted a Ministry of Health press conference on Sept. 2. and restrictions for the region. Leading by example on June 15, Jennifer Rice, North Coast MLA encourages all eligible Prince Rupert and area residents to become vaccinated to lessen transmission. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
“Pandemic of the unvaccinated” in Northern Health region, Dix said

Prince Rupert housing advocate, Paul Lagace, came home on Sept. 1 to find an eviction notice taped to his door. He said with a local zero per cent vacancy rate he may have to leave his job, and the city. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert tenant rights advocate finds eviction notice on his own door – may need to leave job and city

BC Ferries is increasing sailings from Prince Rupert to Haida Gwaii during September to allow for additional travel, the company announced on Sept. 2. The Northern Adventure sails from Prince Rupert in June 2021. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Haida Gwaii and Prince Rupert summer ferry schedule extended

Jordan Vendittelli accepts a donation from the Ryan Fuzi of Prince Rupert Firefighters Association Charitable Fund, who made a donation to Venditelli’s Cops for Cancer, Tour de North fundraising efforts, on Sept. 2nd. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Local fire dept. donates dollars and a cyclist to Cops for Cancer – Tour de North