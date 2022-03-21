The B.C. Supreme Court is shown in Vancouver, on Jan. 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The B.C. Supreme Court is shown in Vancouver, on Jan. 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. Supreme Court to hear lawsuit over First Nation’s land rights

Suit names federal, provincial governments, logging firm Western Forest Products as a defendant

Members of the Nuchatlaht First Nation in British Columbia have travelled to Vancouver to mark the start of a lawsuit that asks the court to recognize the nation’s rights and title and put a stop to logging on the land they are claiming.

The lawsuit filed in B.C. Supreme Court in 2017 asserts that the B.C. and federal governments have denied Nuchatlaht rights by authorizing logging and “effectively dispossessing” the nation of parts of the territory on Vancouver Island’s west coast.

The legal basis for the suit, which also names logging firm Western Forest Products as a defendant, is listed as the test for Aboriginal title set out in the Supreme Court of Canada’s precedent-setting Tsilhqot’in decision in 2014.

That case recognized the nation’s rights and title over a swath of its traditional territory in B.C.’s central Interior, not only to historic village sites.

In a response to the Nuchatlaht lawsuit filed later in 2017, the B.C. government denies that the nation holds Aboriginal title over the claim area, which includes the northwestern part of Nootka Island.

The nation’s chief at the time the lawsuit was filed said that it had spent many frustrating years at the treaty table and other processes trying to protect its lands and the health of its people.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: British Columbians in for a big adjustment with Aboriginal title settlement, lawyer says

IndigenousLaw and justice

Previous story
Kokanee population ‘collapsed’ in Kootenay Lake but unlikely to disappear
Next story
B.C. police bust alleged fake gold scam

Just Posted

Proposed tax increases, including a 3.6 per cent mill rate increase are part of the 2022 Prince Rupert budget. Public feedback is requested. (image supplied)
Prince Rupert budget proposes tax increase, mill rate up by 3.6%

Photo of the Kitimat RCMP detachment. (Christian Apostolovski/Black Press Media)
RCMP seeking witnesses collision that left 3 dead near Kitimat

After a two-year pandemic break, Celeste Kinney 5, and her older sister Brianna Kinney 14, are in the pink sampling the sweetness of Sugar Shack 2022, on March 12 at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert Sugar Shack encore makes a bonbon delight!

Canadian folk group The Wardens sang ballads and storytelling melodies with a backdrop of images accenting the tales their music tells. The concert was at the Lester Center on March 18. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Canadian folk group The Wardens sang ballads and storytelling melodies with a backdrop of images accenting the tales their music tells. The concert was at the Lester Center on March 18. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Canadiana concerts from Rocky Mountain trio, The Wardens