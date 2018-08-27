More classrooms and teachers have been added in B.C. for the current school year. (Black Press files)

B.C. student enrolment up, but slow compared to 2017

Province says there will 538,821 funded public school students in the 2018-19 school year

The number of kids enrolled in B.C. public schools went up by 1,737 in 2018, up from 537,589 the year before. 

However, that’s a smaller increase than last year, with the additional students representing a 0.3-per-cent uptick compared to a 0.8-per-cent rise in 2017.

The number of special needs students went up by 3,020, compared to by 2,182 the year before.

READ MORE: More students, more pressure in B.C. school system

This year sees 1,299 fewer Aboriginal students than the year before, continuing the declining trend in 2017.

The number of English language learning students went up by 1,092, reversing last year’s drop of 394 students.

The number of French immersion students went up by 295. That number is less than half the jump from the year before, partially as a result of French immersion enrolment caps set by schools struggling to find teachers.

The number of students finishing school within six years of starting went up one per cent to 84 per cent, while the number of Aboriginal students getting their Dogwood diploma rose two per cent to 66 per cent.

The biggest jump was in school completion in Conseil Scolaire Francophone School Board students. In 2018, 99 per cent of them graduated on time, compared to just 90 per cent the year before.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Humans responsible for more than 400 B.C. wildfires so far this season
Next story
B.C. woman praises helmet after truck runs over her head

Just Posted

Chef explores Indigenous cultures in cooking show

Shane Chartrand’s Red Chef Revival filmed its fifth episode in Prince Rupert and Gingolx

VIDEO: Downtown pop up market in Prince Rupert

Third Avenue fair was part of the Redesign Rupert Phase 2 launch

Quickclimb record broken for second straight year

Judson Rowse completed the six kilometre Mount Hays ascent in 37:02.728

‘The magnitude is unfathomable’: B.C. animal lover helps livestock flee wildfires

More than 1,200 animals have been evacuated so far

Heart of Our City: Duty calls on Tannis Calder

Tannis Calder joined the Cadet Instructor Cadre to lead the Prince Rupert sea cadets

MVP of the Week: Kendall Wing has fever pitch

Soccer teams and leagues in Prince Rupert have been given a lift from this resident for years

The Northern View 2018 Readers Choice

Vote online or at the Prince Rupert office before noon on Sept. 7

B.C. woman praises helmet after truck runs over her head

“Wearing a helmet saved my life.”

Rainfall, cooler temperatures bring some relief in wildfire-ravaged B.C.

9,450 square kilometres of land has burned so far in B.C. this year

Henderson posts rare feat, joining small group of Canadians to win at home

She’s only the fourth Canadian to win since 1954

Home child care centres in B.C. need more funding, says operator

Kathy Sager says licensees receive far less than similar facilities

B.C. student enrolment up, but slow compared to 2017

Province says there will 538,821 funded public school students in the 2018-19 school year

U.S., Mexico reach trade ‘understanding,’ door opens for Canada

Justin Trudeau has insisted his government will only sign a deal that’s good for Canada

Shawn Mendes grabs four awards, delivers big surprises at MMVAs

The pop singer picked up three other MMVAs, best pop artist and two awards voted by viewers — fan fave artist and video.

Most Read