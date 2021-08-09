FILE – Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about B.C.’s plan to restart the province during a news conference at the legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

FILE – Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about B.C.’s plan to restart the province during a news conference at the legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C. shortening gap between 1st and 2nd COVID shot to 28 days

Eligible people will get a notice starting tonight

The province is now shortening the wait time between first and second doses to 28 days as cases surge in some parts of B.C.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said that the move is meant to get people in communities with outbreaks and higher community transmission rates vaccinated sooner, with a focus on the hard-hit Central Okanagan. Henry said that starting tonight, approximately 170,000 people will get a notice that they are now eligible. That process may take a few days, she added.

However, she said that individuals who live and work in communities and settings with little COVID-19 transmission will still get a stronger level of protection if they wait the seven weeks that B.C. previously required between doses.

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirusvaccines

Previous story
Head outdoors this summer with Outdoors West!

Just Posted

An amended Fisheries Resources Reconciliation Agreement was announced on Aug. 6th by Chief Marilyn Slett president of the Coastal First Nations, and the Ministry of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard. (Photo: file/supplied)
Eight Coastal First Nations to implement amended Fisheries Resources Reconciliation Agreement

The coastal circumference of Haida Gwaii will benefit from a $2.3 million tidy-up of debris and plastics in harbour waters thanks to a provincial government clean up initiative, announced on Aug. 5. (File photo)
North Coast waters around Haida Gwaii will be cleaned up with $2.3 million initiative

Virus cases are increasing in the Northwest with colours on the BC CDC map are brightening up once again, showing increases in cases as of July 31, and the start of a fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Image: supplied
Colourful CDC mapping is not a good thing

Cory Stephens has worked for his whole career to build indigenous entrepreneurial relations all over the world and has brought the teachings home to the North Coast. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Heart of our City: Cory Stephens