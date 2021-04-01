A syringe is filled with the COVID-19 vaccine. (Black Press Media files)

A syringe is filled with the COVID-19 vaccine. (Black Press Media files)

B.C. seniors ages 72 and up can now call to book a COVID vaccine

Call centres will not ask for SIN or credit card information

Seniors born in 1949 or earlier who live anywhere in B.C. can now book COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

The province opened up new availability for seniors ages 72 and up on Thursday (April 1).

People deemed extremely clinically vulnerable should have already, or will soon, receive letters from the health ministry inviting them to make an appointment starting Monday.

  • ​Fraser Health Authority: 1-855-755-2455
  • ​Interior Health Authority: 1-877-740-7747
  • Northern Health Authority: 1-844-255-7555
  • ​Vancouver Coastal Health Authority: 1-877-587-5767
  • ​Vancouver Island Health Authority : 1-833-348-4787​

Call centres are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day, with reduced hours on statutory holidays. Call centre operators will ask for a legal name, date of birth, postal code, personal health number, phone number and an email address. They will not ask for banking or credit card information, nor for social insurance numbers.

These regional call centres will shut down April 18 and will be replaced with a single phone number for all of B.C.. An online provincial registration and booking system is scheduled to launch on April 6.

READ MORE: All Indigenous adults in B.C. now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

READ MORE: AstraZeneca vaccine to be offered to Lower Mainland residents ages 55-65 starting March 31

READ MORE: London Drugs denies claims ‘insiders’ got AztraZeneca first; says it had no advance warning

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusSeniorsvaccines

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
All Indigenous adults in B.C. now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine
Next story
All B.C. workers can now get time off for their COVID vaccine without repercussions

Just Posted

Regional airports, like Prince Rupert Regional Airport and inter-city bus operators, will receive one-time $22.7 million investment over the next year to support operations, Jennifer Rice NDP MLA for the North Coast stated on March 30. (Photo: File photo)
Provincial government to invest $22.7 into regional airport and busses

Northcoast MLA Jennifer Rice said transportation investment will keep people moving

Yaishia Wishlow, assistant manager at Dolly’s Fish Market stands in the empty restaurant on March 30 after the B.C. government ordered all in-restaurant dining to be halted due to COVID-19. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert restaurant owner ‘furious’ over circuit-breaker closures

“Our provincial Premier should be [expletive] spanked to allow this …” — Charmayne Carlson

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News staff)
Kelowna International Airport to host rapid testing for LNG workers heading to Kitimat

The program launches on March 30

Expectant mothers due to give birth can choose an area other than the maternity unit to give birth at Prince Rupert Regional Hospital due to a COVID-19 outbreak on the floor it shares with the Patient Care and Infectious Disease units. (Black Press file photo)
Expectant mothers have choices during COVID-19 outbreak

Prince Rupert Regional Hospital presents options for giving birth

Follow the Yellow Brick Road was a large demi character group of 14 years and under from Prince Rupert Dance Academy. The dance won third place in its category. (Photo: Mike Ambach/From The Tree House Photography)
Local academy wins 48 placements in dance festival

Dance Academy of Prince Rupert is on the right foot with virtual competition entries

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 832 new COVID cases and five deaths as third wave continues

There have been 787, 649 vaccine doses administered, including 87,394 second doses

The Vancouver Canucks next three games have been postponed due to positive COVID-19 test results in players and a member of the coaching staff. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Next 3 Vancouver Canucks games postponed due to COVID-19

2 Canucks players and a coach entered quarantine, in line with NHL COVID-19 protocol

Bebop, a pot-bellied pig found wandering in Langley, is heading to a new home after a stay at the Langley Animal Protection Society’s shelter in Aldergrove. (Happy Herd/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Lost Langley pig finds forever home after time at LAPS shelter

Bebop spent some of his time at the shelter learning to do tricks

Toronto Blue Jays Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) celebrates with Blue Jays Teoscar Hernandez after Hernandez hit a game-tying solo home run off New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole during the sixth inning of a major league baseball game on opening day at Yankee Stadium, Thursday, April 1, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Play ball! Blue Jays beat Yankees 3-2 in 10 innings in 2021 MLB opener

Grichuk rips RBI double to lead Toronto past New York

Ralph Mackay Fraser has been ordered to pay $226,000 in compensation to a man he sucker-punched in 2008. (Black Press Media File Photo)
Drunken sucker punch costs B.C. teacher $226,000

‘Thoroughly disgraceful incident’ in 2008 left hotel security guard permanently injured

A&W took to social media April 1, among other Canadian companies, announcing the so-called creation of a pizza-scented candle that smells like mushroom, green pepper and pepperoni. (Instagram/A&W)
7 companies out to trick Canadian customers this April Fools’ (PHOTOS)

Onion-scented sanitizer, pizza-scented candles and cheese-scented essential oil announced April 1

Workers at an ice cream shop wear face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 at Steveston Village, in Richmond, B.C., on Sunday, January 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
All B.C. workers can now get time off for their COVID vaccine without repercussions

Leave is currently unpaid but B.C. government says it’s exploring paid options

Tribunal member Steven Adamson wrote in a screening decision Wednesday, B.C.’s Human Rights Code “only protects people from discrimination” and does not apply to those who prefer not to wear a mask. (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Can’t wear a mask? Be prepared to prove it, B.C. Human Rights Tribunal rules

The body says it has received ‘a large number’ of mask-wearing complaints alleging discrimination

A syringe is filled with the COVID-19 vaccine. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. seniors ages 72 and up can now call to book a COVID vaccine

Call centres will not ask for SIN or credit card information

Most Read