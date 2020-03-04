B.C. senior in critical condition after contracting COVID-19

Woman, in her 80s, had recently travelled to India and Hong Kong

CDC’s laboratory test kit for severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). CDC is shipping the test kits to laboratories CDC has designated as qualified, including U.S. state and local public health laboratories, Department of Defense (DOD) laboratories and select international laboratories. The test kits are bolstering global laboratory capacity for detecting SARS-CoV-2. Photo courtesy of the Kitsap Public Health District.

A woman in her 80s is fighting for her life in a Vancouver hospital after contracting the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

The woman, who lives within the Vancouver Coastal Health region, was part of a group tour in India alongside other Canadians who returned to regions outside B.C. last week, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry confirmed on Wednesday.

While she didn’t show any symptoms while travelling, she fell ill a few days after arriving back home, Henry said. As her symptoms progressed, she was taken to the emergency room of a local hospital. She remains in the intensive care unit.

This is the 13th confirmed case in B.C.

“The risk is changing day by day globally and we are continuing to monitor carefully,” Henry said. “Within British Columbia the risk still remains very low.”

WATCH: Shed handshakes for smiles and foot taps to avoid COVID-19 risk, doctor says

ALSO READ: Toilet paper roll selling for $100 on Craigslist as people capitalize on COVID-19 fears

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus