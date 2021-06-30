B.C. ambulance paramedics have been faced with record call volumes from a combination of COVID-19, drug overdoses and most recently heat-related distress of seniors. (The Canadian Press)

B.C. ambulance paramedics have been faced with record call volumes from a combination of COVID-19, drug overdoses and most recently heat-related distress of seniors. (The Canadian Press)

B.C. sees 44 cases of COVID-19 Wednesday as pandemic orders wind down

More than 77 per cent of residents 12 and over vaccinated

B.C.’s low COVID-19 transmission continued Wednesday with 44 new cases reported province-wide, with no additional deaths and active cases down to 816.

The low infection rate of recent days comes as public health orders requiring masks in all indoor shared spaces and restrictions on restaurant and pub operations are to expire at midnight June 30. Masks are still recommended for people until they have two doses of vaccine and 14 days to develop immunity to the virus.

B.C. clinics and pharmacies have now delivered more than five million doses of vaccine, with 78.4 per cent of adults and 77.1 per cent of everyone 12 and older having received at least one dose. Second doses have been delivered to 32.8 per cent of adults and clinics are continuing through the summer.

“Of the new cases, 12 are in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 17 are in the Fraser Health region, one is in the Island Health region and 14 are in the Interior Health region,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry reported June 30. “There are no new cases in the Northern Health region.

“There are currently 816 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, and a further 145,032 people who tested positive have recovered. Of the active cases, 108 individuals are currently hospitalized, 34 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.”

No new outbreaks were reported in the health care system Wednesday, with outbreak protocols in effect at Surrey Memorial and Eagle Ridge Hospital. Infection protocols remain in place at Glenwood Seniors Community in Kelowna, Rotary Manor in Dawson Creek, Minoru Residence in Richmond and Hollyburn Residence in West Vancouver.

