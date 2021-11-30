Daily new cases of COVID-19 reported to B.C. public health, to Nov. 28, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)

Daily new cases of COVID-19 reported to B.C. public health, to Nov. 28, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)

B.C. sees 358 more COVID-19 cases Tuesday, 300 in hospital

No deaths or health care outbreaks in past 24 hours

B.C. public health teams reported 358 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, continuing a slow decline in spread of the coronavirus in recent weeks.

There were no new deaths or outbreaks in the health care system in the 24 hours up to Nov. 30, after a high rate of serious illness and death in recent seeks. There are currently 300 people in hospital with active COVID-19 infection, down from 303 on Monday, with 104 in intensive care, down from 115.

more to come…

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
No Omicron-specific restrictions planned as B.C. tests 200+ travellers from affected regions

Just Posted

Lucie Fletcher, 5, looks towards her mother Dr. Daniele Behn Smith as registered nurse Erin Thorpe applies the first dose of Pfizer’s pediatric immunization at the University Heights clinic in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, November 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Northern, Interior kids will wait until tomorrow for storm-delayed COVID vaccines

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides an update on the COVID-19 pandemic at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 16, 2021. (B.C. government photo)
Bars to close across Northern Health region as COVID-19 rules expand

The RCMP arrested, and subsequently released, two more opponents of the Coastal GasLink pipeline for setting up a blockade near the construction site in Houston on Monday morning, Nov. 29. (Gidimt’en Checkpoint/ Facebook)
Resistance activities continue on Houston pipeline construction site, police make 2 more arrests

An image of Garry Dean Stoner’s vessel, Prestige II, taken by the Department of Fisheries and Oceans’ Fisheries Aerial Surveillance Enforcement Program. (Submitted photo/DFO)
Man sentenced in Terrace court after pleading guilty to 12 counts under the Fisheries Act