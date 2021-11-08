B.C. sees 1,438 more COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths over weekend

B.C. public health teams recorded 553 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, 462 on Sunday and 423 on Monday, along with 17 deaths attributed to the coronavirus in the three days.

Fraser Health region continues to see the most new infections, as the seven-day average of new cases continues a general decline since October. As of Monday, Nov. 8, there are 407 people in hospital with active COVID-19 infections, down from 441 on Friday, and 121 people in intensive care, down from 127 over three days.

Northern Health recorded the most deaths Nov. 6-8, with six despite a smaller population. There were five deaths in Fraser Health, on in Interior Health, three in Island Health and two in Vancouver Coastal.

From Oct. 29 to Nov. 4, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 65.5% of cases. From Oct. 22 to Nov. 4, they accounted for 70.7% of hospitalizations.

There have been three new health-care facility outbreaks, at Burnaby Hospital, Maplewood House in Abbotsford and Revera Parkwood Manor in Coquitlam. The outbreaks at Chilliwack General Hospital, Rideau Retirement Residence, Norman Manor, Menno Terrace West (Fraser Health), Overlander, Haven Hill Retirement Centre and Deni House (Interior Health) have been declared over, for a total of 33 active outbreaks in the B.C. health care system.

An outbreak has also been declared at Millar College of the Bible in Tappen, B.C., the health ministry said in its Nov. 8 update.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province. A full list of clinic locations and hours by region can be found here. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. seven days a week.

New and active cases by region, Nov. 6-8:

• 575 new cases in Fraser Health, 1,832 active

• 155 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 485 active

• 321 new cases in Interior Health, 683 active

• 166 new cases in Northern Health, 608 active

• 221 new cases in Island Health, 615 active

