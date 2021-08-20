North Shore Rescue quickly deployed rescue teams and Talon Helicopters thanks to the preparation of an overdue camper. (NSR photo)

North Shore Rescue quickly deployed rescue teams and Talon Helicopters thanks to the preparation of an overdue camper. (NSR photo)

B.C. search and rescue team commends ‘excellent’ preparation of overdue camper

North Shore Rescue says good planning from the camper greatly aided rescue efforts

When an Elsay Lake camper failed to return at the appointed time, his contingency plans paid off and helped North Shore Rescue locate him quickly.

NSR said that when the camper didn’t show up, his contact phoned the RCMP. The prompt communication allowed NSR to stage a rescue operation at Seymour resort while Talon Helicopter scanned the trail to Elsay Lake. The camper was located at the Elsay Lake Shelter and flown out.

RELATED: Ladysmith Search and Rescue saves poorly equipped hiker lost overnight

The camper sustained an injury to his knee, which prevented him from making the hike out. But the hiker didn’t panic because he was prepared and had enough supplies to wait for the rescue team.

“Confident in his trip plan and knowing his contact would call for rescue when he did not return, he had made the smart choice to stay put and wait at the shelter, which is exactly where the NSR team found him,” NSR said in a debrief note.

RELATED: Calls to search and rescue groups surge in B.C. as COVID-19 pushes people outdoors

NSR said the camper’s experience is an excellent illustration of the Three T’s: trip planning, training and taking the essentials.

“This individual had researched his intended route and was well prepared for what he would encounter on his trip. Most importantly, he had left a Trip Plan with details of his route/destination with someone who knew to raise the alarm – and did, with enough time for a quick helicopter response – when he did not return at the appointed time.”

Across B.C., 1,211 rescues have been conducted by 72 teams. Twenty-eight percent of search and rescue calls have been for hikers.

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Outdoors and RecreationSearch and Rescue

Previous story
‘Like we can breathe again’: Tsawout bighouse takes shape 12 years after fire
Next story
West Kelowna resort refuses refund to wildfire, COVID cautious tourist

Just Posted

Merv Gorda, who alleges eviction from the supportive housing facility Crows Nest in Prince Rupert, is living under a parkade and has said on Aug 19 that not been able to get out of his wheelchair for any purpose in four days. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
BC Housing responds to senior’s eviction allegations

FILE – A voting package for the 2018 electoral reform referendum. Vote-by-mail packages for the 2020 provincial election will look similar, according to information provided by Elections BC. (Katya Slepian - Black Press Media)
How to vote on or before Sept. 20

Jazzy Pearl and Rory Weeding were enjoying the view and touring in Prince Rupert on Aug. 12 having driven from Saskatchewan to see the ocean for the first time. The couple said they were excited to see the Pacific Ocean from Rushbrook Floats but thought the water would be ‘more wavey’. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Ocean views for first time for couple from Saskatchewan

Members of the Cycle 4 Water team in Dawson City on July 28, 2021. From left to right: Gabe McReynolds, Timo Itkonen, Mike Woodard, Rob Montgomery. (Cycling 4 Water/Blog)
Cyclists passing through northwest B.C. on Canada-wide ride