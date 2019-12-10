Workers get the first-ever Harbour Air all-electric seaplane ready for flight. (YouTube)

B.C. seaplane company set to test the first commercial electronic plane

The plane is powered by a 750 horsepower electric motor

The world’s first all-electric commercial aircraft is set to lift off Tuesday from the Harbour Air Seaplane terminal in Richmond, B.C.

The seaplane company announced in March that it had partnered with engineering firm MagniX in Washington state with the goal of becoming the world’s first all-electric airline.

Harbour Air CEO Greg McDougall says in a video statement that he’s convinced the future of aviation is electrified and he’s proud to be part of the conversion to e-planes.

The test flight was moved up from Wednesday to avoid a change in the weather in the Vancouver area and McDougall will be the pilot of the retrofitted Beaver seaplane during the test.

Harbour Air covers 12 routes and operates about 30,000 flights a year between Vancouver, Victoria, Seattle and other locations.

VIDEO: Harbour Air gears up for launch of first fully-electric commercial seaplane

The Canadian Press

