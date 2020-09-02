A physically distanced classroom is seen at Kensington Community School amidst the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio

B.C. schools receive $2-million cash boost to promote mental health

School districts will determine how the funds are used based on their needs

Schools in British Columbia are getting an extra $2 million for mental health programs from the provincial government.

Judy Darcy, the minister of mental health and addictions, said the province is spending more on mental health programs this year because children are facing an unprecedented return to school during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of $3.75 million will be spent in the 2020-21 school year to promote mental wellness and provide additional support for students, families and educators, Darcy told a news conference Wednesday.

School districts will determine how the funds are used based on their needs.

Darcy said she’s heard from families and teachers that they are going through a “roller coaster of emotions” as schools are set to reopen next week.

“Some people are grappling with high levels of anxiety and stress about the return to school, and others, frankly, are feeling a sense of relief after months of uncertainty.”

The government said in a news release that surveys have shown the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in an increase in mental health and substance use challenges.

It said there are a number of free and inexpensive counselling services that are available online, by video and by phone.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Education

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Osoyoos Indian Band chief proposes prison time for racist vandals
Next story
Canadian population of at-risk species declined over last 50 years, WWF says

Just Posted

VIDEO: Tickets now available for the second annual Tyee Fishing Derby

Four great locations in Prince Rupert and Port Edward to buy your tickets

Wettest summer on record

Prince Rupert summer rainfall breaks records with high precipitation

Male released after entering Cedar Village and causing damage

RCMP say 34-year-old will pay restitution, doesn’t remember incident

Library gradually increases patron services

Computers now available for public use

B.C. coastal cleanup includes Great Bear Rainforest

$3.5 million for shore debris removal

VIDEO: Tickets now available for the second annual Tyee Fishing Derby

Four great locations in Prince Rupert and Port Edward to buy your tickets

VIDEO: Tickets now available for the second annual Tyee Fishing Derby

Four great locations in Prince Rupert and Port Edward to buy your tickets

The Northern View’s 2nd Annual Tyee Fishing Derby – Sept. 5

Participants can lure in $2,000 for largest fish

The Northern View presents the Second Annual Tyee Fishing Derby

More than $15,000 is up for grabs in cash and prizes

Dalmatian-beagle cross rescued from B.C. property now doing ‘amazing’ in London

Tika was one of 57 animals rescued from ‘disgusting display of neglect’ in 2015

Suspect in fatal Vancouver Island hit-and-run arrested

RCMP say man was picked up on unrelated matters

B.C. schools receive $2-million cash boost to promote mental health

School districts will determine how the funds are used based on their needs

Osoyoos Indian Band chief proposes prison time for racist vandals

“They want people to get upset, and angry, and saddened… That’s the reaction racists want, isn’t it?”

Trudeau makes rounds in B.C.; says safe drug supply key to fighting overdoses

Top doctors have called for increased access to a safe supply of illicit drugs to prevent deaths

Most Read