Ravi Kahlon, B.C. Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation, has his provincial COVID-19 vaccine card scanned by White Spot restaurant general manager Bill Warwick, before having breakfast in Delta, B.C., on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. British Columbia’s COVID-19 vaccine card system went into effect Monday. Anyone who wants access to a range of non-essential indoor services must show proof of at least one dose of vaccine, with a second shot required by Oct. 24. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Ravi Kahlon, B.C. Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation, has his provincial COVID-19 vaccine card scanned by White Spot restaurant general manager Bill Warwick, before having breakfast in Delta, B.C., on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. British Columbia’s COVID-19 vaccine card system went into effect Monday. Anyone who wants access to a range of non-essential indoor services must show proof of at least one dose of vaccine, with a second shot required by Oct. 24. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C.’s vaccine card expected to extend past January; officials look at medical exemptions

No exemptions had previously been allowed as vaccine cards were time-limited program

The province has begun developing a medical exemption process for the B.C. vaccine card, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced Tuesday (Dec. 14).

Henry said that the vaccine card system, which had been set to expire at the end of January 2022, could be extended as the number of Omicron cases in the province swell to 44 and modelling shows that the province can expect more than 1,000 cases a day by the end of December.

“I do expect that it is going to be longer than January, so we have started a process to be able to get people a valid B.C. vaccine card for the B.C. vaccine program with a medical exemption,” she said, bit added that it is a “slow process.”

Henry’s comments came after recent media reports of individuals who were unable to get a second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine due to a bad reaction to the first.

The provincial health officer however cautioned that even if an individual does get an exemption for B.C.’s vaccine card system, where two doses are required for those ages 12 and up to get into such non-essential venues as restaurants, ticketed sporting events and fitness facilities, it’s not yet known what that will mean for the federal proof of vaccination system which governs travel.

Two doses of a federally recognized COVID-19 vaccine are needed in order to board a plane, train or cruise ship in Canada.

READ MORE: One-year vaccine anniversary brings ‘bittersweet’ memories for health-care workers

READ MORE: Vaccine effectiveness confirmed in latest B.C. COVID-19 data

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
European court urges Russia to tackle its domestic violence problem

Just Posted

Prince Rupert City Council approved an almost $71 million 2022 Capital Budget and Special Projects report on Dec. 13. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert 2022 capital and special projects total almost $71 million

Turkey inventories are at the lowest in 20 years according to the BC Turkey Marketing Board, on Dec. 10. A sign on Dec. 11, in a Prince Rupert grocery store, limits the number of turkeys a customer can purchase. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Christmas turkey shortage may be fowl

Rupert Rampage player, Austin Weir, sprints for the puck against Nick Norostrom of the Terrace River Kings at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre, on Dec. 11 (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert Rampage fall at home to River Kings

Dereka Bolton spends his spare time hiking and in the outdoors, when he is not managing a team Prince Rupert’s second-largest general merchandise store. (Photo: supplied K-J Millar)
Heart of our City – Dereka Bolton, Rainbow Dynasty