B.C.’s post-secondary education minister diagnosed with cancer for the second time

Selina Robinson, who received her first diagnosis in 2006, said she plans to stay on

Minister of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills Selina Robinson (right) says she has cancer again. Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Lisa Beare (left) predicted that her cabinet colleague would beat cancer a second time. (Twitter)

B.C.’s Minister of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills Selina Robinson announced Tuesday afternoon that she has cancer again, but plans to stay in her role.

“It’s heartbreaking,” said Robinson. “I’m fine. I’m back on my chemotherapy and disappointed. Hard to tell my dad and my children that their mother has cancer again.”

Robinson said she received the most recent diagnosis on Jan. 27, about a year and a half after her oncologist had told her that she could go off her medication. She made the remarks while talking about existing services to treat cancer, and did not disclose what type she had. Doctors had diagnosed her with a rare gastrointestinal stromal tumor in 2006.

“I have every confidence that that system will be there for me, as it will be there for every British Columbian who gets a cancer diagnosis,” she said. “I am not going anywhere.”

Robinson’s announcement prompted well-wishes.

Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Lisa Beare took to Twitter Tuesday afternoon to praise Robinson’s resilience.

“For some one who is even smaller than I am, this woman is an absolute giant,” Beare said, adding that Robinson’s poise, grace, strength, and courage inspires women across B.C. “You are going to kick cancers a** again,” Beare said. “I have no doubt.”

West Vancouver-Capilano MLA Karin Kirkpatrick of the B.C. Liberals spoke after Robinson to wish her well.

“Coming into this House and sharing that is difficult, but it’s so important for other people to hear. Your commitment to continuing and staying is very inspirational,” Kirkpatrick said.

Former premier John Horgan resigned as premier and New Democratic Party leader in the fall of 2022 after doctors had diagnosed him with throat cancer in summer 2022. It was Horgan’s second bout with cancer after being diagnosed with bladder cancer in his 40s.

