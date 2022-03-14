MLA for Surrey-Newton Harry Bains listens as BC NDP Leader Adrian Dix speaks during a provincial election campaign stop at Chimney Heights Park in Surrey, B.C. on Monday, May 6, 2013. British Columbians go to the polls for a provincial election May 14. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

MLA for Surrey-Newton Harry Bains listens as BC NDP Leader Adrian Dix speaks during a provincial election campaign stop at Chimney Heights Park in Surrey, B.C. on Monday, May 6, 2013. British Columbians go to the polls for a provincial election May 14. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

B.C.’s minimum wage to get 45-cent boost

This will increase current $15.20 to $15.65

B.C.’s minimum wage is getting a 45-cent increase in June, the province has announced Monday (March 14).

This is part of a 2020 commitment to increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour. Monday’s announcement brings the province’s minimum wage to $15.65 – the highest in the country.

”B.C. had one of the lowest minimum wages in the country prior to 2017, but was one of the most expensive places to live,” Labour Minister Harry Bains said in a statement.”We do not want our lowest-paid workers to fall behind. The minimum wage increases tied to inflation are part of our plan to build an economy that works for everyone.”

This is the first time the wage increase is tied to average inflation rates in B.C. This year’s rate is 2.8 per cent.

In 2021, 6 per cent of workers across the province, or roughly 136,300 people, earned minimum wage or less, with 52 per cent being younger than 25 years old and 58 per cent women.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC government

Previous story
Canada’s middle-aged, single parents, recent immigrants taxed harder for extra income

Just Posted

World skating champions Elvis Stojko and Gladys Orozco packed northwest B.C. arenas in Terrace and Kitimat on March 10 and 12 as special guests for the ice skating club’s annual gala shows.
Stars of the skating world dazzle northwest B.C.

An accident March 11 took three lives on Hwy37 between Terrace and Kitimat. (Trevor Feduniak/Facebook)
Vehicle collision claims three lives between Terrace and Kitimat

Prince Rupert nurse Iryna Levkovytska, seen in a 2018 photo, stood all day on March 10, in a line of more than 1000 women and children at the Ukrainian Embassy in Poland trying to obtain passports and travel documents for her sister’s children. (Photo: Supplied)
Prince Rupert nurse stands in line for hours at packed Ukrainian Embassy

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks during a COVID-19 update news conference. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Mask mandate lifts in B.C. Friday, COVID vaccine card program to end April 8