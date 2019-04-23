It’s estimated Surrey’s Vaisakhi parade in Newton on Saturday drew more than 500,000 people. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

B.C.’s largest Vaisakhi festival target of threatening Facebook post: Surrey RCMP

Police say they are investigating the posts on Facebook, after local MLA forwarded screenshots

A Surrey MLA has asked Mounties to investigate a disturbing Facebook post related to Surrey’s Vaisakhi parade, the latter which drew more than half a million to local streets on Saturday.

Someone identifying as Ryan McCabe wrote: “Imagine what one pressure cooker bomb could have done…missed opportunities suck,” as a comment under a news article recapping the event posted on Monday.

“We’re looking into it,” Surrey RCMP Chad Greig told Black Press Media on Tuesday.

“We’re aware of the statements and we’re looking into the matter. I have no update about the investigation right now, or what’s being done.”

Jinny Sims, NDP MLA for Surrey-Panorama, asked the RCMP to investigate, calling the matter “Very concerning.”

“It’s kind of scary,” Sims said Tuesday. “I read that comment and I suppose we’re all feeling really raw after Christ Church in New Zealand and then the horrific bombings in Sri Lanka, and then this kind of a comment just can’t be taken as a joke anymore, or lightheartedly.

“Somebody sent me a copy of that – I was so shocked, and I couldn’t help it, so I just tweeted it out straight away and I left a message as well.”

homelessphoto

Screen shot of Facebook page (Facebook image)

homelessphoto

Screen shot of Facebook page (Facebook image)


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Comments are closed

Previous story
Despite five extra weeks’ parental leave in Canada, dads still face stigma: survey
Next story
Memorable quotes, moments, from Prince Rupert’s first TEDx

Just Posted

Lily Swanson celebrates her 90th birthday in Prince Rupert

The Acropolis Manor resident has 22 grandchildren and is a great grandmother to 25 children

Tenacious seven Rupert runners in Seattle

Jamie Komadina places 9th overall in her category at the Oiselle Tenacious Ten race on April 21

Monthly bus passes on Port Edward route go up $24

Adult fare goes up $1 one way to and from Prince Rupert on BC Transit’s Route 60

Housing affordability in Northern B.C. sees slight improvements: report

Higher paying jobs mitigating effects of increased housing prices, Realtor says

Volunteers brave the rain for Earth Day clean-up

Positive Prince Rupert - Civic Pride clean-up held at the Pacific Mariners Memorial Park on Apr. 21

Prince Rupert students share portraits of kindness with children in Peru

The Memory Project gives teens a chance to sharpen their art skills and global awareness

B.C. men challenge constitutionality of Canada’s secret no-fly list

Parvkar Singh Dulai says he received a “denial of boarding” notification under the no-fly program last May 17

Murder on B.C. property didn’t need to be disclosed before sale, court rules

Buyer had tried to break contract after learning a man with ties to crime had been murdered there

B.C.’s largest Vaisakhi festival target of threatening Facebook post: Surrey RCMP

Police say they are investigating the posts on Facebook, after local MLA forwarded screenshots

Pug life: B.C. town boasts waggish list of dog names

Freedom-of-information request lists most ‘pupular’ dog names registered in White Rock

VIDEO: Fish farming company launches $30-million vessel to treat salmon for sea lice in B.C. waters

Freshwater treatment an improvement but fish farms should be removed from sea, says conservationist

Singh says childhood abuse steeled him for scrutiny and stress of politics

He recounts the assaults for the first time in his book Love & Courage

Despite five extra weeks’ parental leave in Canada, dads still face stigma: survey

One reason people said dads don’t need leave is because they can just bond with their kids at weekend

Vintage bottles, magic cards, a 1969 Playboy: Quirky items found in historic B.C. buildings

Crews set aside some of the funkier pieces emerging from the construction rubble

Most Read