Justice Minister David Eby says ICBC will focus on bad drivers. (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)

B.C.’s insurance corporation cuts ad budget in favour of traffic enforcement

David Eby says upping enforcement will get to drivers who are ignoring safe driving messages

The Insurance Corporation of British Columbia is slashing its advertising budget in half and redirecting the funds toward police traffic enforcement.

Attorney General David Eby says high risk drivers are ignoring the corporation’s road safety messages.

He says channelling advertising funds directly to enforcement will offer the chance to deliver the message directly to risky drivers.

READ MORE: ICBC posts net loss of $582 million

Starting in the next fiscal year, the insurance corporation will add $2.4 million to enhanced traffic enforcement.

The Ministry of the Attorney General says that will boost the public insurer’s investment in direct safety traffic programs to $24.8 million.

Corporation president Nicolas Jimenez says ICBC’s cost pressures can be traced directly to the 350,000 crashes, about 960 a day, that were recorded across British Columbia last year.

“With crashes at an all-time high in our province, we’re committed to doing what we can to reduce claims costs and relieve the pressure on insurance rates,” Jimenez says in a news release.

The corporation says the $2.4 million remaining in its advertising budget will be spent educating drivers about upcoming changes to the provincial auto insurance system.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘SpongeBob’ creator Stephen Hillenburg dies at 57

Just Posted

Canada Post workers hold final strike

Federal government passed back-to-work legislation on Nov. 26

New Conservation Officer settling in

Michael Geuze joins the Terrace office to fill a position left vacant since 2017

VIDEO: Terrace River Kings hold tribute for Cameron Kerr

Many attended to pay their respects

Council to consider retail cannabis zone expansion in Prince Rupert

City council will hear feedback from the public information session on Nov. 13

LNG pipeline hiring as Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs resist

As Coastal GasLink holds open houses with contractors, Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs stand opposed.

Celebrating diversity on B.C.’s North Coast

Photos and video of dancing, food and henna at Prince Rupert’s Celebration of Multicultural Diversity

Delivering the paper as a family

The Northern View is looking for newspaper carriers in Prince Rupert, join our team today

Have you mailed in your vote for the B.C. electoral reform referendum?

As of Nov. 22 only 27% of voters had mailed in their reform packages

B.C.’s insurance corporation cuts ad budget in favour of traffic enforcement

David Eby says upping enforcement will get to drivers who are ignoring safe driving messages

‘SpongeBob’ creator Stephen Hillenburg dies at 57

Creator of the famous cartoon died of ALS

Canadian EI claims dropped 13.3 per cent year-to-year in September

In Sept. 2018, almost half a million fewer eligible Canadians received employment insurance

Around the BCHL: Chilliwack Chiefs lose starting goalie to injury

Around the BCHL is a look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

27% of electoral reform ballots processed: Elections BC

Deadline has been extended till Dec. 7 due to postal worker strikes

Canucks’ Elias Pettersson will only get ‘better and better’: former teammate

The Vancouver rookie has already notched 13 goals and eight assists in 20 games

Most Read