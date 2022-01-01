Harry Bains arrives at the B.C. legislature in Victoria, June 26, 2017. Workers in British Columbia are now eligible for five paid sick days. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Harry Bains arrives at the B.C. legislature in Victoria, June 26, 2017. Workers in British Columbia are now eligible for five paid sick days. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C.’s guaranteed 5 days of paid sick leave takes effect Jan. 1

The new sick leave protection applies to full-time and part-time workers

Employees in B.C. are now eligible for five paid sick days under a new provincial policy that took effect Jan. 1, 2022.

The guaranteed sick days were announced earlier this year, with Jobs Minister Harry Bains saying that the move will help lower-paid workers who are likely unable to miss a day of pay if forced to call in due to sickness.

The new sick leave protection applies to full-time and part-time workers who have been employed for at least 90 days, under the Employment Standards Act.

The policy seemingly fell short on the 10 days advocated for by the B.C. Federation of Labour, while others argued that small business won’t be able to make up costs for legislated sick leave.

ALSO READ: B.C.’s 5 paid sick days fall short of ask for some; criticized as ‘gut punch’ by small business

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC government

Previous story
Liberals eye easing access to maternity, parental leave in EI review, minister says

Just Posted

The bridge leading to the Abbotsford Fish and Game Club (AFGC) was washed out when massive flooding hit the region in mid-November. (Photo: Abbotsford Police Department)
QUIZ: How much do you know about the news of 2021?

The landlord of Angus Apts. has been ordered by the Residential Tenancy Compliance and Enforcement Unit to pay $11,000 since Oct. 2020 in administrative penalties for lack of maintenance and repairs to the building. the building caught fire on Dec. 28 displacing more than a dozen occupants. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) The landlord of Angus Apts. has been ordered by the Residential Tenancy Compliance and Enforcement Unit to pay $11,000 since Oct. 2020 in administrative penalties for lack of maintenance and repairs to the building. the building caught fire on Dec. 28 displacing more than a dozen occupants. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert apt. landlord has highest amount of RTB enforcement penalties in B.C.

Road maintenance workers clear sidewalks in front of businesses in Prince Rupert on Dec. 9 after heavy snowfall.(Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Storm warning for Prince Rupert and Northcoast forecasts up to 50 cm of snow

Though the Prince Rupert RCMP received some 700 fewer calls in 2021, a fluctuation of 500 to 1,000 calls in a year is normal for a city the size of Prince Rupert Const. Brody Hemrich said, on Dec. 28. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Prince Rupert RCMP received 700 fewer calls in 2021, Prince Rupert Const. Brody Hemrich said, on Dec. 28. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert RCMP receive 700 fewer calls in 2021