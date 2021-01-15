Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry head for the press theatre at the B.C. legislature for an update on COVID-19, Jan. 7, 2021. (B.C. government)

Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry head for the press theatre at the B.C. legislature for an update on COVID-19, Jan. 7, 2021. (B.C. government)

B.C.’s COVID-19 spread steady with 509 new cases Friday

Hospitalized and critical care cases decline, nine deaths

B.C. winds up a week of stable COVID-19 infection numbers with 509 new cases Friday, and a small decline in the number of people in hospital with the coronavirus.

B.C. reported 536 cases and nine deaths Thursday, in a week with little variation as the province’s testing ranged from 5,000 to 10,000 a day. In the past week, there were 538 new diagnosed cases reported on Saturday, 507 on Sunday, 430 on Monday, 446 on Tuesday and 519 on Wednesday, Jan. 14.

Hospitalized patients went from 362 down to 349 Friday, and those in critical care went from 74 to 68.

About half of new cases continue to be found in the Fraser Health region, with 260 of the Jan. 15 total there. There were 101 new cases in Vancouver Coastal, 86 in Interior Health, 49 in Northern Health and 13 on Vancouver Island.

With a new shipment of 25,000 Pfizer vaccine doses arrived in B.C. this week, the province reported 75,914 B.C. residents have received vaccine as of Friday.

There was one new health care outbreak reported, at Hilltop House in Squamish. Outbreaks at Villa Cathay Care Home in Vancouver and Wingtat Game Bird Packers in Surrey have been declared over.

RELATED: Outbreak shuts game bird plant after 30 positives

RELATED: After 30,000 tests, no influenza to be found in B.C.

