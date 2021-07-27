Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix update B.C.’s COVID-19 situation from the Vancouver cabinet offices, Sept. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)

B.C.’s COVID-19 daily cases jump to 150 Tuesday, mostly in Interior

Now 783 active infections province-wide as walk-in clinics gear up

B.C. public health teams reported 150 new cases of COVID-19 infection on Tuesday, up from an average of below 100 in recent days.

The Interior Health region saw 95 of those new cases, as it continues to lead the province with more than 400 active infections identified. There are 783 active cases province-wide, up from 695 Monday, but serious illness remains low, with 44 people in hospital, up from 43 Monday, and 22 in intensive care, up from 17 Monday.

more to come…

RELATED: Pop-up vaccine clinics around B.C. taking walk-ins

RELATED: Central Okanagan cases spike, similar to last summer

