A discarded blue surgical mask is shown hanging in a bush in Montreal, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

B.C. RMT suspended for not wearing a mask after confirmed by undercover clients

College of Massage Therapists has 5 open files, said suspension necessary to protect public

A North Vancouver registered massage therapist has been suspended, pending a full investigation, for failing to mask up while massaging clients and offering services outside the scope of a masssage therapist.

A decision published online by the College of Massage Therapists details the incident and consequential suspension against Connor Son, who worked at Edgemont Massage Therapy.

On Dec. 12, 2020, a patient filed a complaint about Son, alleging that he did not wear a mask while treating her and “engaged in unprofessional communications of a sexualized nature.”

The college sent two undercover investigators to book appointments with Son. They reported that he did not wear a mask for some or all of their appointments, did not pre-screen them for COVID-19 symptoms and “performed out of scope services without consent on one of the undercover investigators.”

The RMT is also accused by two patients of making “inappropriate communication” during appointments.

There are four previous open files to do with complaints filed against Son, documents show.

One of the other open files about Son was a previous complaint about alleged “unprofessional communication” and out of scope treatment. There were also repeated concerns about his advertising material that promoted services outside of the scope for RMTs in B.C., and issues with his record keeping.

An inquiry committee panel determined there was sufficient risk to the public if Son were to keep practicing, and decided to suspend Son while the investigation is ongoing or pending a hearing of the discipline committee.

