U.S. President Donald Trump in his “Make America Great Again” campaign hat. (Wikimedia Commons)

B.C. restaurant manager fired for refusing to serve Trump supporter

The customer was sporting a ‘Make America Great Again’ baseball cap

A Vancouver-based restaurant manager has been fired after refusing to give service to a Trump supporter touting a “Make America Great Again” hat.

The incident happened at the Teahouse in Stanley Park, Sequoia Company of Restaurants confirmed Friday.

A spokesperson for the restaurant management company said that by refusing service the manager failed to abide by the restaurant’s philosophy of tolerance.

“Sequoia does not support intolerance of any kind, and it is because of these principles that we cannot discriminate against someone based on their support for the current administration in the United States or any other bona fide political party,” the company said in an emailed statement to Black Press Media.

“Like all our restaurants, The Teahouse has no political, ethnic or other bias and is committed to welcoming all visitors to Vancouver and treating all our customers with respect.”

The red hat has been sported by U.S. President Donald Trump supporters all across North America since his presidential campaign in 2016.

The management company said the fired manager is “a good person with a big heart and has a right to his personal beliefs.”

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Top small-town B.C. grad headed to university at 16 years old

Just Posted

In Our Opinion: A very big number

In almost two decades, the Port of Prince Rupert has invested almost $19M in the city’s waterfront

The DeBrusks visit Prince Rupert

Louie and Jake DeBrusk became honorary members of the Prince Rupert Seamen members on June 26

RCMP Briefs: near-collision in crosswalk, drugs found in speeding vehicle

Pedestrian almost hit in crosswalk on Second Avenue in Prince Rupert on June 24

Michael Gurney to take over as Lester Centre manager

Gurney will officially assume role on August 15

Prince Rupert police officers allegedly assaulted on duty

RCMP was responding to reports of multiple fights on June 23

This Week Podcast — Episode 91

Canada Day 151 is almost here, and Meaghan Proteau tells us how to enjoy it in Prince Rupert

U.S. baseball team rescues B.C. woman from burning car

Port Angeles Lefties were on their way to Kelowna when they rescued the woman along Highway 1

Viola Desmond honoured with Canadian Walk of Fame star

Her 91-year-old sister Wanda says “she let nothing stand in her way”

B.C. restaurant manager fired for refusing to serve Trump supporter

The customer was sporting a ‘Make America Great Again’ baseball cap

Injured Broncos hockey player out of coma, unable to speak

Defenceman Layne Matechuk’s family said he was in a coma for the first month

From ketchup to toilet paper: Canada launching retaliatory tariff broadside

Canada’s $16.6-billion worth of retaliatory tariffs on dozens of U.S. products set to kick in July 1

Crown asks for 18-20 months jail time for officer who kissed teen, young woman

James Fisher pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation, breach of trust after he kissed two young people

Cineplex to deliver popcorn and movie snacks, but only in Vancouver

Popcorn, hot dogs, nachos and pop now delivered through Uber Eats

Crews refine search after plane with 2 people aboard goes missing in B.C.

Small aircraft route included going from Kelowna, to Hope and Boundary Bay before landing in Nanaimo

Most Read