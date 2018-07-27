B.C. rest stop partially closed for western toad migration

The western toad is an at-risk species and protected under Canadian law

The Hush Lake rest stop between Quesnel and Hixon on Highway 97 has been partially closed due to migrating toadlets.

The area was closed Thursday, July 26 after a wildlife specialist travelling through the area made the B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure aware of the migration of the western toad. The western toad is an at-risk species protected under Canadian law.

The ministry said this is the first time that a mass migration of western toads has been identified in the area.

The rest stop remains open to foot traffic only. In a statement to the Observer, the ministry said, “the section of the rest area closest to the lake will be blocked off for approximately 10 days to allow the young toads to disperse.”

Barriers and a temporary sign asking people to stay away from the lake shore have also been put up.

There is still parking avaiable and restrooms and garbage cans will remain accessible to the public.


heather.norman@quesnelobserver.com
Like us on Facebook

Previous story
BC man connected to Canada’s largest traffic stop marijuana bust since 2015

Just Posted

Locking in love on the bridges of Rushbrook Trail

Love locks have caused issues around the world, and they’re making their mark in Prince Rupert

RCMP investigate reports of groping at BC Games athlete dance

As many as 30 girls have claimed they were inappropriately touched at BC Summer Games dance on Vancouver Island

Feral cat activist Linda Scott passes away

Scott was coordinator of the Prince Rupert SPCA trap-neuter-release program

Prince Rupert awards $3M landfill contract

City landfill only has space until April 2019

Sockeye return estimate on Skeena nearly triples

First open commercial fishing for wild B.C. sockeye on the Skeena River 2018 began July 24

This Week Podcast – Episode 95

Learn about what was found along the shores of Rushbrook, and other news from Prince Rupert

Newspaper carriers wanted!

Contact The Northern View today to find out how you can become a part of our team

B.C. rest stop partially closed for western toad migration

The western toad is an at-risk species and protected under Canadian law

BC man connected to Canada’s largest traffic stop marijuana bust since 2015

Claudiu Huber of Agassiz arrested in Manitoba

B.C. man’s video goes viral after homophobic insults yelled at him, boyfriend

Kamloops’ resident Darcy Daniels said he isn’t shocked, but that this needs to stop

Kelowna wildfire held as 933 homes remain on evacuation alert

BC Wildfire and the Kelowna fire department are on scene of a blaze in Glenmore

Family feud over $1.2 million jackpot lands in court

Barbara Reddick has sued her nephew Tyrone MacInnis following through on claim that she never intended to split the winnings

Massive Northern California wildfire kills 2nd firefighter

Carr Fire is ‘taking down everything in its path,’ said firefigher spokesperson Scott McLean

‘Everybody tried to save her’: Toronto shooting witness recounts violent night

On Friday evening, staff from businesses in Toronto’s Greektown were expected to gather for a moment of silence

Most Read