B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix takes questions in the legislature on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. The legislature has resumed sitting with most MLAs in attendance and vaccine required for all. (Hansard TV)

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix takes questions in the legislature on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. The legislature has resumed sitting with most MLAs in attendance and vaccine required for all. (Hansard TV)

B.C. reports 593 more COVID-19 confirmed cases Tuesday

Hospital cases up to 345, 144 people in intensive care

B.C. health teams reported 593 more cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours up to Tuesday, a slight decrease from the past week’s infection rate, but more seriously ill people in hospital.

There are 345 people in hospital with active coronavirus infections as of Oct. 5, up 19 from Monday, and 144 in intensive care, up by two.

The latest results are from more than 11,000 test results reported Tuesday, as contact tracing and testing has been increased with the steady high infection spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 that has run at 600 daily cases or higher since late August.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment and walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province. A full list of clinic locations and hours by region can be found here. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. seven days a week.

RELATED: Vaccination required for senior care staff by Oct. 12

RELATED: B.C. public service vaccination needed by Nov. 22

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
Man arrested after allegedly chasing, threatening neighbour with spear in New Westminster

Just Posted

Owners of Hasami Hair Studio, Jason and Natsu Eleuterio, declared on Sept. 28, they are no longer paying taxes in protest of the reoccurring water advisories in the city. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert business refuses to pay taxes until water fixed

City council voted to pass the third reading of a rezoning application for a proposed Lax Kw’alaams WAAP Housing Society affordable housing development on 11th Ave. E. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Affordable housing rezoning passed 3rd reading at emotional council meeting

The Treble with Covid will be one of 17 short films presented by the Prince Rupert Arts Council on Oct. 23. The Treble with Covid features music students at Charles Hays Secondary School, who kept on playing and learning during the pandemic. Band teacher Daniel Sim introduced them to a recording process that taught them new skills and honed their ability to listen and work collaboratively. (PRAC photo)
Prince Rupert Arts Council to Screen Mini Film Festival Celebrating Artists

Unifor workers strike outside the smelter in Kitimat July 25. (Contributed photo)
Kitimat aluminum smelter strike ends as union votes and ratifies collective agreement