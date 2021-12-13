Northern Health staffers and volunteers at community COVID-19 vaccination clinic, at the arena in Burns Lake B.C., March 2021. Northern B.C. continues to have lower vaccination rates than the rest of the province, and higher virus transmission. (Priyanka Ketkar/Lakes District News)

Northern Health staffers and volunteers at community COVID-19 vaccination clinic, at the arena in Burns Lake B.C., March 2021. Northern B.C. continues to have lower vaccination rates than the rest of the province, and higher virus transmission. (Priyanka Ketkar/Lakes District News)

B.C. reports 349 more COVID-19 cases Monday, rate stable

Hospitalizations down, 5 deaths since Friday

B.C. public health teams reported 349 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday, continuing a steady spread since last week, with fewer people in hospital and fewer deaths.

There were five deaths reported in the 72 hours up to Monday, substantially down from daily totals in recent weeks. There are 185 people in B.C. hospitals with active COVID-19 infections, down from 211 on Friday, and of those 72 patients in intensive care, the same as Friday, the health ministry reported in its coronavirus update for Dec. 13.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province for residents age five and older. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done online here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., seven days a week.

RELATED: B.C. doubles COVID-19 relief fund for community festivals

RELATED: Poll finds 40% of people avoid arguing with unvaccinated

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
Company has B.C. operating licence suspended after truck caught driving dangerously on Hwy 5A
Next story
VIDEO: B.C. to lift gas restrictions in southwest region, extends state of emergency

Just Posted

Rupert Rampage player, Austin Weir, sprints for the puck against Nick Norostrom of the Terrace River Kings at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre, on Dec. 11 (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert Rampage fall at home to River Kings

Dereka Bolton spends his spare time hiking and in the outdoors, when he is not managing a team Prince Rupert’s second-largest general merchandise store. (Photo: supplied K-J Millar)
Heart of our City – Dereka Bolton, Rainbow Dynasty

Harry Young said, on Dec. 7, due to last year’s demand for the event, even more tickets have to be made available for the 29th annual derby. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
29th annual Lions Memorial Blue Knuckle Derby set to be largest-ever

Derry Bott is the pastor of First United Church in Prince Rupert where the Blue Christmas Service will be held on Dec. 23 at 7 p.m. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Blue Christmas Service to be held in person