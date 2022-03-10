B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry update the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, July 20, 2020. (B.C. government)

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry update the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, July 20, 2020. (B.C. government)

B.C. removes COVID-19 restrictions for kids’ camps, religious services

Return to normal starting Friday as mask mandate removed

As B.C. health officials drop the mask mandate for most indoor public areas, it is also repealing orders limiting capacity for religious services and allowing summer camps for children effective on Friday.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix outlined the changes Thursday, along with the repeal of the B.C. vaccine card requirement effective April 8.

Henry said the easing of restrictions is a result of some of the highest vaccination rates in the world. Testing of wastewater for the COVID-19 and other pandemic measurements will continue, and the April 8 date is conditional on infection and hospitalization rates continuing to decline.

“Your efforts, combined with high vaccination rates, have saved countless lives,” Henry said at a long-awaited pandemic update from Victoria March 10.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province for residents age five and older. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done online here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., seven days a week.

RELATED: B.C.’s mask mandate off Friday, no vaccine cards as of April 8

RELATED: B.C. police ready for anti-mandate protesters headed to Victoria

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
BREAKING: Mask mandate lifts in B.C. tomorrow, COVID vaccine card program to end April 8

Just Posted

The City of Prince Rupert announced the opening of the Eat Street location with food trucks now in place alongside a new public washroom, on March 9. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
Eat Street and public washrooms now open in downtown core

Hwy 16 was closed between Terrace and Prince Rupert due to a vehicle incident during the morning of Mar. 10, 2022. (Screenshot/DriveBC)
UPDATE: Hwy 16 reopened to traffic between Terrace and Prince Rupert

Paityn Dixon 12, Hannah Jackson 11, Cheyanne Easingwood 9, Ainsley Smithanik 9, of the Prince Rupert Skating Club all attended a provincial competition in Kelowna March 4-6, the first time in almost 10 years for the club. (Photo: supplied)
Prince Rupert skaters jump forward in provincial competition

Prince Rupert Lions Club donated $5,000 to the Oldfield Creek Salmon Hatchery on March 7. The funds will assist the hatchery with debris removal from the damaged creek and stewardship programs. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert Lions Clubs donates $15,500 to community