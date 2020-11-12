A person wearing a mask walks in the rain on a fall day during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

A person wearing a mask walks in the rain on a fall day during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

B.C. records roughly 1,100 new COVID-19 infections in 2 days

Four people have also died, bringing the total death toll to 288

Since Tuesday, B.C. has recorded just over 1,100 new COVID-19 infections, as well as four more deaths.

Broken down by day, 536 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus between Tuesday to Wednesday, and a further 594 people were diagnosed between Wednesday and Thursday.

In a news conference on Nov. 12, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said 808 of those new cases are of people who reside in Fraser Health, followed by 249 people in Vancouver Coastal, 34 in Interior Health, 23 in Northern Health and 16 on Vancouver Island.

ALSO READ: Vancouver Island sees first COVID-19 outbreak after staff test positive at Nanaimo hospital

Of the four people who died, three lived in longterm care and the fourth was an elderly person within an unknwon community. A total of 288 people have died due to COVID-19 this year.

As B.C. sees an ongoing surge in new cases, hospitalizations are also increasing, Henry said. Of the 5,793 active confirmed cases Thursday, 155 people are in hospital – 44 of whom are in critical or intensive care.

A total of 20,369 cases have been confirmed in B.C. since January.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Remembering a young man from Trail who went to war and never came home
Next story
Open-net salmon farms on their way out of B.C. waters

Just Posted

A man looks out the window at the Camilla Care Community centre overlooking crosses marking the deaths of multiple people that occured during the COVID-19 pandemic in Mississauga, Ont., on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. One by one, Ontario long-term care residents explained the emotional devastation caused by the lockdown to an independent inquiry earlier this week, and implored the powers that be to address isolation before the second wave of COVID-19 crashes down. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Northern Health confident in long-term care home COVID-19 procedures

Northern Interior Medical Health Officer Dr. Rakel Kling outlines protections in care homes

The federal government has launched consultations to establish a plan to transition open-net pen salmon farms out of B.C. waters. (Black Press file photo)
Open-net salmon farms on their way out of B.C. waters

Fed begins transition process but what will replace the pens remains unclear

Cenotaph in Prince Rupert on Remembrance Day, Nov. 11, 2020. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Remembrance Day in Prince Rupert

Commemorations at the Prince Rupert Cenotaph drew onlookers paying respect

Lily Swanson, widow of Prince Rupert Second World War Métis veteran Arthur Swanson received a governmental apology on Oct. 30, 2020, for treatment of and lack of recognition of Métis military members when they arrived home — 75 years after the end of WWII. For more on the story and changes to Prince Rupert Remembrance Day services, see our special features beginning on Page 6.
Lest we forget – Stain on the flag

Apology and recognition of service 75 years after the end of WWII

Black Press file photo
RCMP searching for missing man down Douglas Channel

The Kitimat RCMP are asking for any witnesses to come forward to help aid the search

A person wearing a mask walks in the rain on a fall day during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
B.C. records roughly 1,100 new COVID-19 infections in 2 days

Four people have also died, bringing the total death toll to 288

Graph shows rise in community and case cluster infections in October and November, and lag in data reporting as daily testing has risen to 10,000 or more. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control.)
B.C. COVID-19 spreading fastest among younger people

20-29 group showing steepest rise in infections

A shopper leaves as others line up to enter a Costco store, Friday, March 20, 2020, in Tacoma, Wash. Consumers continued to stock up on food and other items as officials urged people to stay at home to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
COVID-19: Costco to require face-shields for those medically exempt from wearing masks

Alternatively, Costco says those who cannot wear masks should wear face shields

The federal government has launched consultations to establish a plan to transition open-net pen salmon farms out of B.C. waters. (Black Press file photo)
Open-net salmon farms on their way out of B.C. waters

Fed begins transition process but what will replace the pens remains unclear

File
2019 crime spike in B.C. largest in 20 years; RCMP say it’s partly due to changes in stat organizing

Criminal incidents increased in 18 per cent across the province last year

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The Cermaq Semi-Closed Containment System undergoes trials at a salmon farm in Norway before its introduction to B.C. waters. A new report calls for clear government policy on salmon farming to help the industry play a key role in the province’s post-pandemic economic recovery. (Photo supplied by Cermaq Canada)
Can B.C. salmon farmers play a bigger role in post-pandemic economic recovery?

Report shows clearer government policy could lead to $44-billion in economic output over 30 years

A mule deer buck puts an end to volleyball games in a Kelowna back yard, Oct. 26, 2016. (Black Press files)
Dawn, dusk top times to watch for rumbling, rutting deer

Warning for roads along parks, tree lines and golf courses

B.C. Premier John Horgan’s July 18, 2017 cabinet swearing-in ceremony at Government House featured Songhees dancers. COVID-19 precautions will require a much simpler affair. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media)
Many new MLAs may delay B.C. legislature’s return to after Christmas

Premier John Horgan wants vote to approve COVID-19 payments

Most Read