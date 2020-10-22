École de L’Anse-au-sable. (Google Maps)

B.C. records first COVID-19 outbreak at school, six weeks after students return to class

Three cases of the virus have been identified at École de L’Anse-au-sable

Health officials have identified an outbreak of COVID-19 at a Kelowna Francophone school, the first in the school system provincewide.

At her regular briefing Wednesday afternoon (Oct. 21), provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry acknowledged the outbreak at École de L’Anse-au-sable. Three cases have been identified in the outbreak so far.

“Public health teams have directed a further approximately 160 members of the school community to self-isolate for 14 days and monitor for symptoms. Interior Health will provide ongoing updates as the investigation continues,” Henry said in a statement.

Interior Health said the exposure occurred after members of the school community mixed with select cohorts and one another, while others mixed during a break.

The health authority continues to investigate and our medical health officers are providing support to the school administrators, staff, students and families.

Yesterday, Interior Health (IH) announced a single case had been present in the school between Oct. 13 and 15.

COVID-19 confirmed at Kelowna Francophone school

